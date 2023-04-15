News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-16-23
Lord Jesus, as you washed your disciples' feet, may we also serve one another in love. Amen.
Cape Girardeau City Council to vote on public hearing for Broadway TheatreA decision will be made about the former Broadway Theatre at the Monday, April 17, Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, but it won't be the last. Council members will be voting on whether to host a public hearing at their Monday, May 1, meeting on a...
Cape Girardeau County selects contractor for emergency ops centerSides Construction of Jackson was selected Thursday, April 13, to be general contractor for Cape Girardeau County's new $4.8 million emergency management operations center (EOC) in Jackson a 13,440-square-foot structure to be built by mid-2024 to...
Cape Girardeau educator shares how kidney donors saved his lifeGabriel Jenkins was a 22-year-old college athlete preparing to be a teacher. Life was good, until things took a dramatic turn. Jenkins said initially he thought the symptoms resembled the flu. He would take some time off and life would be back to...
Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America to promote transition dorm at annual banquet"Bridge the Gap" is the theme of this year's Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America fundraiser. James Bolin has been the executive director of Adult and Teen Challenge Mid-America for 13 years. The local organization is part of the nationwide,...
Cape Girardeau school board members sworn into officeIn a special organizational meeting of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday, April 13, Casey Cook, Missy Phegley and Jared Ritter were sworn into office by board secretary Beth Poyner for another three-year term. All...
Meet-and-greet event held for new Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendentHoward Benyon, soon-to-be superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, introduced himself to the community and spoke of his plans for the district's future during a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 13, in the auditorium of Terry W. Kitchen...
1 dead, 1 injured after wreck on South Kingshighway in Cape GirardeauA single-vehicle wreck Wednesday, April 12, in Cape Girardeau left one dead and another hospitalized. Amber Brunk, 23, of Benton, Missouri, was killed after the 2010 Pontiac Vibe she was driving southbound in the 900 block of South Kingshighway ran...
Man injured Thursday night in Cape shootingOne man was hospitalized Thursday, April 13, in Cape Girardeau with an apparent gunshot wound. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. in the 900 block of William Street, according to a news release. On...
Highway 25 in Cape County reduced for light installation; Highway 77 in Scott County reduced for bridge maintenanceHighway 25 in Cape Girardeau County, from Jackson Trail to County Road 318 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews install roadside lighting. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/17/23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, April 17 City Hall Presentations n Arts Council of Southeast Missouri children's artwork presentation n Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Jane Wernsman Items for discussion n Appearances by...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/17/23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 17 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearings n Hearing to consider a text amendment to Chapter 65 (Zoning) regarding the addition...
County commission agenda 4-17-23Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, April 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, April 13, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Volunteers, businesses helping Glen Allen recover following tornado2GLEN ALLEN, Mo. -- Several Southeast Missouri organizations have pitched in to help with the cleanup in the aftermath of the tornado April 5 that destroyed 12 homes and damaged 87 structures in Bollinger County, Missouri. The county's emergency...
Farmers markets kick off new season of commerce in Southeast MissouriThe local farmers market season has begun in Southeast Missouri, connecting purveyors of locally grown produce, baked goods and other items with customers at several area locations. Mild temperatures and sunshine Thursday, April 13, provided the...
Cape Girardeau Central High School students design giant Rhodes cup for school project2Cape Girardeau set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for the largest fountain drink at 15-feet tall, holding 605,556 regular-size cups. But it's another super-sized Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores cup getting attention lately -- this one...
Blessing of the Animals scheduled Sunday in Cape GirardeauSoutheast Missouri Pets, formerly Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, will host a "Blessing of the Animals" event at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at its adoption center at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau. "This is the first time at the new center. We...
Cape Girardeau man charged with multiple feloniesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a woman with a boxcutter Wednesday, April 12. Cape Girardeau police officers responded to Ranney Park around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers found one...
What's Past is Prologue recalling Lincoln's assassination 158 years later5Eight years before the 1873 founding of Southeast Missouri State University, a singular event changed the course of U.S. history as the Civil War was in its final days. On April 14, 1865, Good Friday on the Christian calendar, America's 16th...
Hope 180 provides tuxedos for local studentsSIKESTON, Mo. -- Now that prom season is underway, the new Hope 180 ministry has been assisting the community this week by delivering tuxedos at its East Malone Avenue site in Sikeston. The new youth ministry is a part of Spread Hope Now, and it...
Fairdealing man sets bowfishing world recordA Fairdealing, Missouri, man has set a new bowfishing world record, and broken a nearly 20-year state record. Mitchell Dering brought in a 4-pound brown bullhead March 14, while bowfishing at Duck Creek Ditch 105, according to information released...
'Money mule' arrested in theft of more than $500,000A Dunklin County, Missouri, woman is accused of being a "money mule" who was used to defraud a victim of more than a half-million dollars. Sheri L. Reeves, 53, of Kennett, Missouri, appeared Wednesday April 12, in U.S. District Court in Cape...
Glen Allen tornado victims remembered by familyGLEN ALLEN, Mo. They may have had different names Burcks, Sullivan, Skaggs, Koenig and McCoy but they were one family that lived, loved and laughed together. While a tornado April 5 in Glen Allen may have stolen their lives and erased their...
Tornado sirens sparse in small, rural communitiesMARBLE HILL, Mo. Erin Ward said KFVS12's meteorologists did a great job keeping people updated on the severe weather moving into Southeast Missouri. That is, until her power went out. It was then that Ward, and perhaps many of her neighbors, lost...
Charleston readies for Dogwood-Azalea FestivalCHARLESTON, Mo. The dogwoods and azaleas are blossoming in Charleston as people prepare for the 55th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival. This year's theme for the festival, which kicks off Thursday, April 13, and ends Sunday, April 16, is "There's No...
FEMA: Glen Allen does not meet threshold to receive funding following tornado8Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed officially on Monday that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County...
Real estate group announces plans to redevelop mall11A group of Southeast Missouri developers has announced plans to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. River City Centre LLC. acquired ownership of the retail stalwart and stated its intentions to return the mall to its former place as "one of...
Woman charged for allegedly assaulting Cape Girardeau police officers after Lexington wreck6A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers following a wreck Wednesday, April 5, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Ashley...
Woman charged in crash on Lexington Avenue8One woman has been charged in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau that shut down the roadway. Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with alleged...
Slain Cash App founder had ties to Cape Girardeau1Bob Lee would give you the shirt off his back. That's how Lee's father, Rick Lee, described his son, who died early Tuesday morning, April 4. "He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy," Rick lee wrote in a...
Bollinger County tornado victims identifiedThe Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroners Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area. The five Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael...