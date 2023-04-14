Next Project recognizes students doing big things in community

Editorial

Every day, you'll find at least one story in the Southeast Missouri about young people doing impressive things in this community. From sports to the arts and academics to community engagement projects, it's all really impressive.

In recent years, a new initiative has been established specifically to honor those young people making a difference both in the classroom and beyond.

The Next Project, organized by The Scout and rustmedia, connects young people already doing big things with local mentors. It also provides each student with a $1,000 scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University.

In addition to highlight the good that's already taking place, one of the goals of the project is to get talented students with a foundation in this community thinking about putting down roots here after their formal education is complete. Talent retention, if you will.

Their stories have been shared in print and through a podcast online at www.nextprojectmo.com. A reception is scheduled for Thursday, April 20, at Scout Hall in downtown Cape Girardeau. You can RSVP online here.

The honorees are: Srija Bandyopadayay, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Addie Brunkhorst, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Zack Hodges, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Abigail Jansen, Woodland High School; Kylee Lukefahr, Perryville High School; Kaden Luker, Jackson High School; Goliath Morris-Young, Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High; Jaycee Shelton, Meadow Heights High School; Erin Urhahn, Oak Ridge High School; and Jimmy Williams, Jackson Junior High.

Congratulations to each of the students. We're inspired by the work you have done and what you will do. And thank you to the sponsors and mentors who are investing their time and resources into the next generation.