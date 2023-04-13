News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-13-23
Lord Jesus, may your name be praised and all come to know your saving grace. Amen.
Glean Allen tornado victims remembered by familyGLEN ALLEN, Mo. They may have had different names Burcks, Sullivan, Skaggs, Koenig and McCoy but they were one family that lived, loved and laughed together. While a tornado April 5 in Glen Allen may have stolen their lives and erased their...
Tornado sirens sparse in small, rural communitiesMARBLE HILL, Mo. Erin Ward said KFVS12's meteorologists did a great job keeping people updated on the severe weather moving into Southeast Missouri. That is, until her power went out. It was then that Ward, and perhaps many of her neighbors, lost...
Charleston readies for Dogwood-Azalea FestivalCHARLESTON, Mo. The dogwoods and azaleas are blossoming in Charleston as people prepare for the 55th annual Dogwood-Azalea Festival. This year's theme for the festival, which kicks off Thursday, April 13, and ends Sunday, April 16, is "There's No...
Cape Girardeau Parks volunteer event set for April 22Scores of volunteers will work to plant flowers, clean up trash and beautify areas of Cape Girardeau on Saturday, April 22, as part of the Friends of the Parks Day & The Great Cape Clean Up. The three-hour event has been an annual tradition in Cape...
City of Sikeston receives grant for veterans projectSIKESTON, Mo. The City of Sikeston was awarded a $10,000 grant from Missouri Humanities to conduct the Sikeston Honors Veterans Project in Veterans Park, site of the original Harvey Parks Air Base (Missouri Institute of Aeronautics, 1940-44). The...
Marriott Fairfield Inn and TownePlace Suites breaks ground in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. Representatives of W and B Hospitality broke ground Tuesday, April 11, on a new dual-brand hotel in Sikeston. Fairfield by Marriott and TownePlace Suites will be in Cotton Ridge Development and located at 1239 Commerce Drive. The...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/13/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, April 6, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, March 27, and Thursday, April 6...
FEMA: Glen Allen not eligible to receive funding after tornado19Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen, Missouri, who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed Monday, April 10, that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new terminalCity of Cape Girardeau officials, contractors and consultants donned white construction hardhats and brandished golden shovels Tuesday, April 11, as they ushered in the start of construction on the new terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Jackson man killed in Army helicopter crash lost but not forgotten2Zachary G. Esparza lived his life to the fullest while defending his country and traveling the world. He was Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the U.S. Army, with a host of awards and decorations. Esparza, 36, of Jackson was one of nine service members...
Officials in Bollinger County ask for many more tornado sirensA week ago, people throughout Bollinger County, Missouri, were jolted awake by an emergency warning on their cellphones around 3 a.m. Some have a weather radio that warned them a tornado was coming. There were no tornado sirens prior to the twister...
Designs for new Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal presented TuesdayThe architect for the new terminal project at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport helmed a presentation at the Airport Advisory Board meeting Tuesday, April 11, that outlined design plans for the interior and exterior of the new facility. Stephanie...
Motorcycle accident leaves two dead4A motorcyclist and his passenger from Arkansas both perished in a two-vehicle accident Saturday night, April 8, near Doniphan, Missouri. James W. Franks, 39, and Rebecca J. Franks, 41, of Pocahontas were driving westbound on U.S. 160 when their 1988...
Local officials call for more tornado sirens in Bollinger County1A week ago, people throughout Bollinger County were jolted awake by an emergency warning on their cellphones around 3 a.m. Some have a weather radio that warned them a tornado was coming. There were no tornado sirens prior to the twister that ripped...
FEMA: Glen Allen does not meet threshold to receive funding following tornado7Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed officially on Monday that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County...
Real estate group announces plans to redevelop mall11A group of Southeast Missouri developers has announced plans to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. River City Centre LLC. acquired ownership of the retail stalwart and stated its intentions to return the mall to its former place as "one of...
Rep. Smith visits Bollinger County tornado victims12GLEN ALLEN, Mo. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, visited with relief workers and tornado victims Monday, April 10, in Glen Allen. The tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County...
Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick to retire4The City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday, April 10, that Public Works director Stan Polivick will be retiring from his post effective Saturday, July 1. Casey Brunke, former assistant director of Public Works, was named Polivick's successor April...
Federal agency to conduct damage assessments in wake of tornado2The U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting joint damage assessments in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, last week. Gov. Mike Parson announced via a news release Monday, April 10, that...
Chronic wasting disease found in 4 deer in Perry CountyMissouri Department of Conservation reported Monday, April 10, that out of more than 33,000 whitetail deer and other members of the deer family tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) between July 2022 and April, 117 tested positive, including four...
Woman charged for allegedly assaulting Cape Girardeau police officers after Lexington wreck6A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers following a wreck Wednesday, April 5, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Ashley...
Walks Foundation raises money for testicular cancer patientsThe third annual LemonDrop Long Drive fundraiser was held April 1 at the TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau. The event, which raised $41,482.19 for local cancer patients and families, was put on by The Walks Foundation. "We are so thankful for the...
Arts Council to hold third annual Afternoon Tea-LightArts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold its third annual Afternoon Tea-Light next week to benefit the organizations programs. There will be two seatings -- a morning seating from 10 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon seating from 1 to 3 p.m....
Accident takes life of toddler in Dunklin CountyAn accident Saturday, April 8, claimed the life of a toddler. According to the state Highway Patrol, a 3-year-old boy was struck and killed on Route AC, west of Cardwell, Missouri, when a pickup truck made a right turn and struck him. The accident...
Sikeston man dies in single-vehicle crashMOREHOUSE, Mo. A Sikeston, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, April 10, in New Madrid County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on US 60, half a mile west of Morehouse, as the westbound...
Photo Gallery 4/9/23Easter Sunday
Most read 4/8/23Slain Cash App founder had ties to Cape Girardeau1Bob Lee would give you the shirt off his back. That's how Lee's father, Rick Lee, described his son, who died early Tuesday morning, April 4. "He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy," Rick lee wrote in a...
Most read 4/7/23Bollinger County tornado victims identifiedThe Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroners Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area. The five Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael...
Five killed, homes destroyed by tornado in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. A deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed. It's the deadliest tornado in the state since...
Glen Allen resident rides out tornado in bathtubGLEN ALLEN, Mo. First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses. It had been...
Images in tornado's aftermath show destructionImages from GlenAllen, Missouri, show devastation in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Bollinger County between 3 and 4 a.m., Wednesday, April 5. Taken by Joshua Wells and shared on social media by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, the images...
Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the GlennAllen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5. The tornado is...
Most read 4/5/23Both Jackson school propositions fail23Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted. Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher...