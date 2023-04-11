News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-11-23
Lord Jesus, we rejoice and trust in your abundant and constant love for us. Amen.
Real estate group announces plans to redevelop mallA group of Southeast Missouri developers has announced plans to redevelop West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. River City Centre LLC. acquired ownership of the retail stalwart and stated its intentions to return the mall to its former place as "one of...
Rep. Smith visits Bollinger County tornado victimsGLEN ALLEN, Mo. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, visited with relief workers and tornado victims Monday, April 10, in Glen Allen. The tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County...
Cape Girardeau Public Works director Stan Polivick to retireThe City of Cape Girardeau announced Monday, April 10, that Public Works director Stan Polivick will be retiring from his post effective Saturday, July 1. Casey Brunke, former assistant director of Public Works, was named Polivick's successor April...
Federal agency to conduct damage assessments in wake of tornadoThe U.S. Small Business Administration will be conducting joint damage assessments in the aftermath of the deadly tornado that ripped through Bollinger County, Missouri, last week. Gov. Mike Parson announced via a news release Monday, April 10, that...
Chronic wasting disease found in 4 deer in Perry CountyMissouri Department of Conservation reported Monday, April 10, that out of more than 33,000 whitetail deer and other members of the deer family tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) between July 2022 and April, 117 tested positive, including four...
Woman charged for allegedly assaulting Cape Girardeau police officers after Lexington wreckA woman was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly assaulting multiple police officers following a wreck Wednesday, April 5, on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department incident report, Ashley...
Walks Foundation raises money for testicular cancer patientsThe third annual LemonDrop Long Drive fundraiser was held April 1 at the TeeHouse Complex in Cape Girardeau. The event, which raised $41,482.19 for local cancer patients and families, was put on by The Walks Foundation. "We are so thankful for the...
Arts Council to hold third annual Afternoon Tea-LightArts Council of Southeast Missouri will hold its third annual Afternoon Tea-Light next week to benefit the organizations programs. There will be two seatings -- a morning seating from 10 a.m. to noon, and an afternoon seating from 1 to 3 p.m....
Accident takes life of toddler in Dunklin CountyAn accident Saturday, April 8, claimed the life of a toddler. According to the state Highway Patrol, a 3-year-old boy was struck and killed on Route AC, west of Cardwell, Missouri, when a pickup truck made a right turn and struck him. The accident...
Sikeston man dies in single-vehicle crashMOREHOUSE, Mo. A Sikeston, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday, April 10, in New Madrid County. According to the state Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 3:58 p.m. on US 60, half a mile west of Morehouse, as the westbound...
US 61 in Perry County reduced for pavement workUS 61 in Perry County reduced for pavement work U.S. 61 in Perry County -- from Route M to County Road 812 near Brewer, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make pavement repairs. According to...
Local News 4/10/23Remembering the old Sinclair gas station in ChaffeeCHAFFEE, Mo. The old Sinclair gas station in Chaffee that had been abandoned and overgrown for years was burned down by the Chaffee volunteer firefighters April 2. More than 30 people watched as the town landmark was demolished and burned down....
Local News 4/10/23KRCU to bring Music on the River later this monthKRCU, Southeast Missouri State University's radio station, will be holding its first Music on the River on Saturday, April 29, at River Campus Park, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with seating limited...
Photo Gallery 4/9/23Easter Sunday
Free food in Glen Allen Sunday for those impacted by storm; other resources availableResources for Easter Sunday will be limited due to the holiday, but Bollinger County Sheriffs Office said residents affected by Wednesday's tornado and volunteers will have free food provided to them Easter Sunday, according to a news release...
'The SpongeBob Musical' opens Wednesday at River CampusThe volcano, Mount Humungous, is soon to erupt and destroy the town of Bikini Bottom, but SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends have vowed to save the fate of their undersea world. That is the plot of "The SpongeBob Musical", opening Wednesday,...
Woman charged in crash on Lexington Avenue8One woman has been charged in connection with a Wednesday, April 5, crash on Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau that shut down the roadway. Ashley Rhymer, 31, has been charged by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with alleged...
Slain Cash App founder had ties to Cape Girardeau1Bob Lee would give you the shirt off his back. That's how Lee's father, Rick Lee, described his son, who died early Tuesday morning, April 4. "He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy," Rick lee wrote in a...
State House approves higher teacher pay10A wide-ranging education bill cleared the Missouri House this week that includes a boost to minimum teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000. The bill also seeks to increase the amount the state can give school districts for each years' operating...
SEMO officials speak about impact at First Friday CoffeeAt the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee, Southeast Missouri State University officials spoke about the educational institution's journey and impact in the region as the school endeavors to celebrate its 150th anniversary...
'Get on the Bus' tour events planned by United WayFor anyone looking for a place to exercise their volunteer spirit, the United Way of Southeast Missouri is sponsoring "Get on the Bus" tours around Cape Girardeau and Jackson stopping at organizations that need people to chip in and help. Elizabeth...
Bids in for Cape Girardeau County's new emergency building4A day after five people died as a result of a tornado in nearby Bollinger County, Missouri, bids from a quintet of local building contractors were opened Thursday, April 6, for Cape Girardeau County's planned new emergency operations center (EOC) --...
Local law enforcement arrest chase suspect in CapeA suspect who evaded law enforcement during a chase last week was taken into custody by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies, Thursday, April 6. Austin Burton, 26, was arrested by deputies -- with help from federal and other local agencies -- at...
TRC honors Webb as distinguished alumnusThree Rivers College has selected Ron Webb to receive its 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award. A public reception in his honor will be held at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 24, with the award presentation beginning at approximately 5 p.m., at the Tinnin Fine...
Scott County Voters approve marijuana taxes, bond issueBENTON, Mo. -- Voters in Scott County approved two separate taxes put before them during Tuesday's municipal election. Nearly 70% of voters favored renewing the countywide sales tax of 0.5% with a vote of 1,999 to 868. Voters also approved the...
Most read 4/7/23Bollinger County tornado victims identifiedThe Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroners Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area. The five Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael...
Most read 4/6/23Five killed, homes destroyed by tornado in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. A deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed. It's the deadliest tornado in the state since...
Most read 4/6/23Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the GlennAllen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5. The tornado is...
Most read 4/5/23Both Jackson school propositions fail23Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted. Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher...
Most read 4/5/23Former Chaffee assistant principal wins settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri)School District will pay a nearly $375,000 settlement to a former administrator to bring an end to two lawsuits she filed against the district. Mary Hall, former Chaffee assistant principal and curriculum coordinator, sued the...
Most read 4/4/23Chaffee School District, whistleblower reach settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri) Board of Education voted in closed session Friday, March 31, to approve a settlement for two lawsuits levied at the district. The settlement is for a series of lawsuits filed by Mary Hall, Chaffee assistant principal and...