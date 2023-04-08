Free food in Glen Allen Sunday for those impacted by storm; other resources available

Megan Burke ~ Southeast Missourian

Resources will be limited due to the holiday, but residents affected by Wednesday's tornado and volunteers will have free food provided to them Easter Sunday, according to a news release issued Saturday, April 8, by Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham.

The Bollinger County Sheriffs Office deputies, sheriffs office volunteers and I will prepare breakfast sandwiches for anyone in need, Graham said. Breakfast sandwiches will be available to any resident or volunteer at 9 a.m. on Creek Street in Glen Allen. For lunch, there will be hot dogs, hamburgers and chips available at noon on Creek Street, as well.

These meals have been made possible from donations provided by The Bank of Missouri  Marble Hill branch, he said.

For dinner, Hope International will be serving a meal on site, where they have been established on Creek Street, Graham said. The meal will start at 5 p.m. followed by an open church service at 6 p.m. Hope International stated that anyone is welcome to attend the dinner and church service. Some seating will be provided but they are encouraging everyone to bring lawn chairs.

Crews worked in Glen Allen throughout the day Saturday, April 8, and in areas in Bollinger County where assistance is needed and has been requested, the sheriff said.

If you have not received any assistance and you are in need of services, you are urged to dial 211 to provide your information so those services can be assigned to you, Graham said. If you do not feel comfortable calling 211, feel free to call the Bollinger County Sheriffs Office at (573) 238-2633 and we will ensure you receive the assistance needed.

Graham said he has spoken to several local, state and federal leaders in the past four days, and many have said they have never seen a community and outside resources come together and support each other in such a way.

That is something everyone should be proud of, as I know I am, Graham said.