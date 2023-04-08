News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Moving forward after election
Now that the election is over, I hope we can step back, analyze results, and move forward with lessons learned.
A consistent lesson is that not very many voters are paying attention. Less than 20% of voters bothered to go to the polls. This is very disturbing and quite depressing. If the current state of affairs going on in our country, state, county and city does not propel citizens to vote, it is hard to believe anything would.
Another lesson is that without transparency, distrust in the system is increased. The outright lies coming out of the media, the indoctrination happening in schools across the nation, the sexualization of our children and the cancellation of half the population are real and will not stop by just ignoring it.
Inaction is not an option. I want to thank every candidate who went through the grueling process of campaigning. Mudslinging took place on several social media outlets, which is to be expected because change is always resisted. But races were close, and no candidate had an overwhelming margin of votes. Elected officials should realize that the win does not mean a mandate for more of the same.
There is truly distrust within our community, and elected officials must try to win that trust back. Nobody expects elected officials to be perfect, but we do expect them to humbly gain knowledge and listen to all points of view.
LINDA REUTZEL, Cape Girardeau
