Election integrity in Cape County

Letter to the Editor

I worked as an election judge for the first time on April 4. I'd like to commend Kara Clark Summers and her staff. The training was thorough and the election integrity impeccable. Each voter check-in station had a Republican and Democratic judge. Every step from set up to take down was bipartisan.

I worked 15 hours with three members of the opposite party and two members of my own. We had much more in common with each other than just our differing political perspectives. I enjoyed spending the day with these people. We shared Altoids and Kind bars and a motivation for civic duty. I also enjoyed watching Americans exercising their privilege to vote. We have a healthy democracy where each individual has a voice through voting.

I encourage everyone -- especially those skeptical of the election system -- to serve as an election judge just once so people could see firsthand how fair and impartial the election process is and how people who have a different political viewpoint are not the enemy.

CYNTHIA C. MAHER, Cape Girardeau