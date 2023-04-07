News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-7-23
O Lord Jesus, may we follow your example and show Christ-like love to all. Amen.
Bollinger County tornado victims identifiedThe Bollinger County (Missouri) Coroners Office released the names of the five people killed Wednesday, April 5, when a tornado ripped through rural towns in the area. The five Glenn Burcks, 62; Susan Sullivan, 57; Jimmy Skaggs, 37; Michael...
'More than a pool': Jefferson Community Center is officially open3Cape Girardeau City and Public Schools officials gathered Thursday, April 6, to celebrate the grand opening of the Jefferson Community Center in Cape Girardeau. The new aquatic facility, attached to Jefferson Elementary School, is the result of a...
Cousin of late Emmett Till to speak at SEMO1Wheeler Parker, author, activist and cousin of the late Emmett Till, will be on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau for two speaking events next week. Parker will discuss the events surrounding Till's death from his...
Organizations, individuals step forward to help those recovering from tornadoIn the aftermath of this week's deadly tornado in Bollinger County, Missouri, local businesses and residents of Bollinger County have stepped forward to help. United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) has created a Bollinger County Recovery Fund in...
Slain Cash App founder had brief but meaningful ties to Cape GirardeauBob Lee would give you the shirt off his back. That's how Lee's father, Rick Lee, described his son, who died early Tuesday morning, April 4. "He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy," Rick lee wrote in a...
Five killed, homes destroyed by tornado in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. A deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed. It's the deadliest tornado in the state since...
Glen Allen resident rides out tornado in bathtubGLEN ALLEN, Mo. First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses. It had been...
Was your home damaged in a tornado? Here's what to do nextDeadly storms in the past two weeks unleashed dozens of tornadoes that killed at least 63 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of people's homes. An average of 1,200 tornadoes hit the country yearly, and a recent study shows the United States...
Organization provides free formal dresses for girlsWith prom just around the corner for most high schools in the area, many girls will be looking for the perfect dress. SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, a chapter of Becca's Closet, is helping those who may not be able to afford the...
NWS officials recount birth of Glen Allen tornadoLooking at weather-tracking radar images from the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 5, most might see the pixelated reds, yellows and greens as abstract art, but a meteorologist sees a tornado. A tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. outside...
Kicking off spring with a Garden PartyTo kick off spring, local business owners have planned a Spring Garden Party for Saturday, April 8. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau. Blakckbird owner Grace...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/6/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, April 3, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Images in tornado's aftermath show destructionImages from GlenAllen, Missouri, show devastation in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Bollinger County between 3 and 4 a.m., Wednesday, April 5. Taken by Joshua Wells and shared on social media by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, the images...
Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the GlennAllen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5. The tornado is...
Broadband moving forward in all of Bollinger CountyFour years after Bollinger County Broadband Committee first took tentative steps toward bringing high-speed internet to a county that had very little connection, residents learned that connectivity will happen soon. A substantial crowd of people...
Sale closes on landmark buildingA community reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Mayfield Event Center, the former home of Bollinger County Museum of Natural History. The Will Mayfield Heritage Foundation recently closed on the sale of this landmark building at...
Cape Girardeau school board incumbents retain seats8The three incumbents retained their seats on Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education after Tuesday night's, April 4, general municipal election. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter with 1,874 votes (22.87%), while Casey Cook received 1,706...
Both Jackson school propositions fail23Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted. Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher...
Cape Girardeau County Health Board sees one incumbent retained, another ousted3In a four-way race for two positions on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, incumbent Diane Howard, an attorney, garnered the most votes in the Tuesday, April 4, election, with 4,494. Also winning a seat was newcomer...
Cape Girardeau County voters approve of more taxes on marijuana salesVoters in Cape Girardeau County voted overwhelmingly to approve additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales, both in the county and in the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The tax levy was passed with more than 70% of the vote in each...
Former Chaffee assistant principal wins settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri)School District will pay a nearly $375,000 settlement to a former administrator to bring an end to two lawsuits she filed against the district. Mary Hall, former Chaffee assistant principal and curriculum coordinator, sued the...
Old Town Cape extends grant deadlineOld Town Cape has pushed back the deadline to apply for 2023 Youth Entrepreneurship Day grants by nearly two months -- from the original Friday, April 7, date to Friday, June 2, the organization announced Tuesday, April 4. OTC is partnering with...
Farrow reelected, Warren, Pylate also elected to Jackson School BoardIncumbent Greg Farrow finished first in a five-candidate field to win another term on the Jackson Board of Education, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, April 4, election. Farrow had 3,062 votes. Two others were elected with him --...
Jackson elects new Ward 4 aldermanShana Williams has upset Tommy Kimbel to take a Ward 4 seat in Jackson in the Tuesday, April 4, election. Unofficial results showed Williams defeated Kimbel by taking 89 of 154 votes cast. Kimbel had served on Jackson's aldermanic council for 12...
