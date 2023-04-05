News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 4-5-23
Lord Jesus, thank you for redemption, made possible by your blood shed on the cross. Amen.
More to explore
-
Five killed, homes destroyed by tornado in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. A deadly tornado ripped through the Glen Allen and Grassy areas of Bollinger County early Wednesday morning, leaving five dead, five injured and more than a dozen homes destroyed. It's the deadliest tornado in the state since...
-
Glen Allen resident rides out tornado in bathtubGLEN ALLEN, Mo. First responders and local residents roamed around a subdivision in Glen Allen in rural Bollinger County on Wednesday afternoon, April 5, with heavy equipment and chain saws clearing debris from roadways and houses. It had been...
-
NWS officials recount birth of Glen Allen tornadoLooking at weather-tracking radar images from the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 5, most might see the pixelated reds, yellows and greens as abstract art, but a meteorologist sees a tornado. A tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m. outside...
-
Organization provides free formal dresses for girlsWith prom just around the corner for most high schools in the area, many girls will be looking for the perfect dress. SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, a chapter of Becca's Closet, is helping those who may not be able to afford the...
-
Kicking off spring with a Garden PartyTo kick off spring, local business owners have planned a Spring Garden Party for Saturday, April 8. This event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blackbird by Peachy Keen, 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau. Blakckbird owner Grace...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/6/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, April 3, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Images in tornado's aftermath show destructionImages from GlenAllen, Missouri, show devastation in the wake of a tornado that ripped through Bollinger County between 3 and 4 a.m., Wednesday, April 5. Taken by Joshua Wells and shared on social media by Hyperlocal Extreme Weather, the images...
-
Recovery activities in full swing in Bollinger CountyMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- More than 25 agencies have responded to the GlennAllen area of Bollinger County to aid with rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of a tornado that killed five people early Wednesday morning, April 5. The tornado is...
-
Cape Girardeau school board incumbents retain seats8The three incumbents retained their seats on Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education after Tuesday night's, April 4, general municipal election. Jared Ritter was the top vote-getter with 1,874 votes (22.87%), while Casey Cook received 1,706...
-
Both Jackson school propositions fail20Jackson school officials and supporters of two propositions on the Tuesday, April 4, election ballot got none of what they wanted. Proposition I, seeking a $0.47 increase per $100 of assessed valuation for an operating levy centered on teacher...
-
Cape Girardeau County Health Board sees one incumbent retained, another ousted3In a four-way race for two positions on the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees, incumbent Diane Howard, an attorney, garnered the most votes in the Tuesday, April 4, election, with 4,494. Also winning a seat was newcomer...
-
Cape Girardeau County voters approve of more taxes on marijuana salesVoters in Cape Girardeau County voted overwhelmingly to approve additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales, both in the county and in the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson. The tax levy was passed with more than 70% of the vote in each...
-
Former Chaffee assistant principal wins settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri)School District will pay a nearly $375,000 settlement to a former administrator to bring an end to two lawsuits she filed against the district. Mary Hall, former Chaffee assistant principal and curriculum coordinator, sued the...
-
Old Town Cape extends grant deadlineOld Town Cape has pushed back the deadline to apply for 2023 Youth Entrepreneurship Day grants by nearly two months -- from the original Friday, April 7, date to Friday, June 2, the organization announced Tuesday, April 4. OTC is partnering with...
-
Farrow reelected, Warren, Pylate also elected to Jackson School BoardIncumbent Greg Farrow finished first in a five-candidate field to win another term on the Jackson Board of Education, according to unofficial results of the Tuesday, April 4, election. Farrow had 3,062 votes. Two others were elected with him --...
-
Jackson elects new Ward 4 aldermanShana Williams has upset Tommy Kimbel to take a Ward 4 seat in Jackson in the Tuesday, April 4, election. Unofficial results showed Williams defeated Kimbel by taking 89 of 154 votes cast. Kimbel had served on Jackson's aldermanic council for 12...
-
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responds to vacant, 'suspicious' house fireCape Girardeau firefighters fought the blaze of a "suspicious" house fire early Tuesday morning, April 4. According to a news release from fire Chief Randy Morris Jr., just after 12:30 a.m. CGFD firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1000...
-
Trail of Joy tent revival heads to Jackson on Saturday for weeklong stopA seven-day tent revival with a vision to turn the Trail of Tears into a Trail of Joy begins Saturday, April 8, in Jackson. Running through Friday, April 14, the revival will take place under a large tent in a field beside the Crader Tire building...
-
Bollinger County voters approve Proposition 1 for road maintenanceIn the municipal election Tuesday, April 4, Bollinger County residents voted in favor of Proposition 1, which will impose a countywide sales tax of one-half of 1% (0.005) for improving county roads and bridges, including, but not limited to,...
-
Sikeston voters approve marijuana sales tax issue; Lindsey wins council seatSIKESTON, Mo. -- Voters in Sikeston approved the sales tax for recreational marijuana during Tuesday's municipal election. In a vote total of 780 to 259, Sikeston voters approved the 3% tax on sales of adult-use marijuana in Sikeston. There were 687...
-
-
-
Judge denies request to lower bond for suspect in Hotshots shootings7An attorney representing Tyler Banks argued unsuccessfully to have the defendants bond reduced following his alleged involvement in a shooting at Hotshots Bar and Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau that left five people wounded. The shooting, which...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves pension upgrade for some employees1City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, April 3, for a pension plan upgrade that would lower the retirement age for a portion of City of Cape Girardeau employees. Jailers and communicators will be reclassified from general...
-
Cape Girardeau County to acquire homes for jail expansion needs2Cape Girardeau County is closing this week on three residential properties in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Jackson to make room for additional parking for the approved expansion of the county jail at 216 N. Missouri St. The properties are two...
-
Photo Gallery 4/2/23Cape Anime Con
-
Most read 4/1/23Jackson man among nine killed in Army helicopter crash in Kentucky5LOUISVILLE, Ky. The nine service members who died in a crash involving two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters ranged in age from 23 to 36 and were from seven states, the military said Friday, as it released the identities of the soldiers and an...
-
-
Most read 3/31/23Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license suspension upheld, but shortened2Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board members voted unanimously Thursday, March 30, to uphold, but shorten, the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license. The downtown Cape Girardeau business' license was suspended following a March...
-
Most read 3/30/23Cape Girardeaus Joy Brooker tries out on Americas Got TalentCape Girardeau singing telegram extraordinaire and social media sensation Joy Brooker is stepping onto Americas TV stage. Brooker recently performed in front of the judges and crowd on NBCs Americas Got Talent...
-
Most read 3/30/23Jefferson pool set to open next week11The Jefferson Elementary Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will open to the public Monday, April 3, with a ribbon-cutting to follow later in the week. The grand opening event for the pool will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The ceremony will...
-
Most read 3/29/23Church in Gordonville votes to leave United Methodist denomination22Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination March 19 adding to the droves of churches leaving the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. The congregation of the rural church...
-
Most read 3/29/23Cape Girardeau school board authorizes contract negotiations on athletic complex15At a regular meeting, Monday, March 27, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized negotiations with multiple contractors in the construction of the first phase of an athletic complex to be built on the Central High School...