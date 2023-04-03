Column: Art and Life, "The Gift"
We have been told each of us is given a gift when we are born. For some, it is easy to see early-on, such as a talent in music or art. For others, it is revealed over time or discovered later in life. Whenever we find and acknowledge that gift, we may be intimidated or afraid to try. Van Gogh said, What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything? Art is a process that is opened when we trust our subconscious and life experiences and begin by playing with the media.
Everyone remembers Grandma Moses, who started painting at age 76. As she aged, her arthritic hands could not do the stitchery she loved. She decided she could hold a brush and began painting. Grandma Moses said, Ill get an inspiration and start painting; then Ill forget everything except how things used to be and how to paint it, so people will know how we used to live. Many might recall her painting of Hoosick Falls in Winter, where we see people enjoying the snow. Children are playing, some people are riding in sleighs and some are making fires to keep warm. We can see cows eating hay and an ice-covered lake with skaters. What would you paint today to show a winter scene?
When one paints, it is like going into your own world, and time does not matter as your daily stresses melt away.
Claude Monet produced some of his best-loved work after age 70. Who can forget his water lily paintings that share his love of nature?
There is so much in nature one can paint. Georgia OKeeffe claimed old age did not frighten her. She moved to New Mexico after her husband died, where she was inspired by the landscape she saw on her walks. I particularly love her close-up paintings of flowers showing swirls of color.
OKeeffe was a talented artist, but one does not need to draw well to paint an abstract flower that shows movement and color. Many people think about doing something creative, but are too busy living. When they retire, they can then accept a new challenge. Art is creative and helps keep our minds sharp while adding to the quality of life.
You may ask, What shall I paint? Often, you can think of a memory to inspire you, or select a favorite object to draw or paint. I love painting scenes from photos of places I have been, as it reminds me of the wonderful time I had while there. Nature is always holding something to inspire us.
Michelangelo said, The greatest danger for most of us is not that our aim is too high and we miss it, but that it is too low, and we reach it. Reach for that gift, and enjoy the rewards.
As this is my last article, I wish to express my gratitude to Aaron Eisenhauer and Mia Pohlman for inviting me to write these articles, and my son, Jonathan, who spent much time proofing and advising me. It has stretched my creativity and given me much pleasure. May each of you be inspired to create.
Brenda S. Seyer has found tranquility in creating art from a young age. An art teacher and member of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, she enjoys working in charcoal figures, plein air oils, realistic watercolors and experimental batiks.
