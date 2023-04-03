Meet the Experts: Find the Right Mower for Your Lawn with Jeff Dunlap, retail manager at SN Partners

Photo by Aaron Eisenhauer

Having the right piece of equipment makes maintaining your lawn more efficient and enjoyable. Helping you find the correct fit for your property is what Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners does best.

Be sure and find the [machine] that would work in all [your] conditions the best for the money, says Jeff Dunlap, SN Partners retail manager. Its all about having the best value for the money.

Here, Dunlap shares three tips for this:

1. Match the size of your property with the correct machine.

John Deere sizes their machines according to how many acres youre mowing, Dunlap says.

There are machines made for yards that are less than half an acre all the way up to five or six acres. The width of the deck matters, because that determines how wide of a swath of grass the machine will cut at a time: There are decks manufactured for widths of 42 inches, 48 inches, 52 inches, 54 inches, 60 inches and 72 inches. If you have gates in your yard, be sure you buy a mower with a deck that can fit through them.

2. Its all about the terrain of your yard.

When choosing a mower, think about the lay of your land: A zero-turn mower mows faster and turns shorter, which makes it effective for a lawn that has a lot of obstacles such as trees, flower beds and fences. If you have hills, slopes or banks in your yard, however, a traditional lawn tractor may be a better fit: Because of the way theyre balanced and how you sit as you mow, they can handle inclines better. If you have a large yard that is more than four acres, a diesel compact tractor designed with a bigger, heavier frame could be the solution for you; with this option, you can also add a front-end loader or utilize rear-attachment equipment.

3. Purchase the right accessories.

If you have a vision of how you want your yard to look, theres probably a piece of equipment that can help you achieve that. SN Partners carries many types of attachments, such as lawn rollers, stripe kits, sprayers and aerators that poke holes in the ground to help nutrients and water get into your soil. They also carry implements such as baggers, debris rakes and grass catchers to make your job easier while mowing. In addition, they offer a full line of Stihl products, including weed eaters, chainsaws and electric push mowers.

If something goes wrong, SN Partners is there for you: They have a full-service shop to help maintain your equipment.

Dunlap enjoys supporting clients as they find the right fit for their lawn.

When [customers] come in and talk to us, we can kind of help them out and point them in the right direction, Dunlap says.

Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners

1400 E. Outer Rd.

Scott City, Mo

(573) 335-0192

www.SNPartners.com

Hours of Operation

Mondays through Fridays, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to Noon