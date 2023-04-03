Community Cookbook: Taiwanese Sesame Oil Vermicelli by Shu-Chuan Wang-McGrath from Taiwan
Recipes tell the stories of communities and the people who shape them. Each recipe is more than a list of ingredients and steps; it is a written legacy of the individual who created the dish, their family and history. This monthly series highlights one of these legacies and gives readers the chance to create the recipe themselves.
Shu-Chuan Wang-McGrath teaches Chinese language and Chinese civilization courses at Southeast Missouri State University, and every semester, she cooks a Taiwanese meal for her students. She does this to share what she has with others: her culture, food, time and company.
Its people who influence you, Wang-McGrath says. People brought you different perspectives of life, and I want to be that one [who brings new perspectives], as well [as] have an impact on my student. To have an impact on whoever comes along.
Wang-McGrath grew up in Taiwan, a small island country approximately 100 miles off the coast of southeastern China. She says shes lived all over the island, as a child growing up and as an adult teaching English at different universities. Her mother, Hsiu-Chin Huang, and sister, Shu-Ling Wang, currently live in Kaohsiung City in southern Taiwan, where they operate a food stand.
Wang-McGrath says Taiwan has been impacted and influenced by many cultures, including the Austronesian, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, Japanese and Chinese people. Chinese people have immigrated to Taiwan for centuries, and Wang-McGrath says at certain points in history, Chinese dynasties governed Taiwan before the country became separate again in 1949.
Taiwan was under Japanese colonial rule from 1895 to 1945, and Wang-McGrath says her grandfather spoke Japanese due to the influence Japan had on education at the time. Wang-McGrath herself speaks three languages: Mandarin Chinese, Taiwanese and English.
She says her childhood in Taiwan was filled with concerns of money and worries about her mother working too hard. While she was in junior high, her mother started a food stand, and between prepping food, running the stand and transporting everything, she got just one hour of sleep most nights. Wang-McGrath was inspired by simply seeing her mother work so hard, so she worked hard, too, waking up at 3 a.m. to study when she was a fifth grader.
Now, Wang-McGrath says her mothers food stand is popular with international visitors returning to eat there. The food stand is located in an open air market in Kaohsiung City and serves popcorn chicken, vegetables, chicken heart, liver and sweet potatoes, among other foods.
Wang-McGraths sister has worked at the food stand since she was a child and now runs the operation. This past time when Wang-McGrath visited Taiwan, she tried to help her sister and mother at the food stand, but she couldnt keep up: There were too many people ordering too many different things. It was chaos, but Wang-McGrath says her sister kept up easily.
[My sister] could remember who is who. Some of them would ask, I want chili in there. I want basil in there. I want this. I dont want this. Shes very smart, Wang-McGrath says.
After receiving her undergraduate education, Wang-McGrath was prepared to study for her Masters degree in Edinburgh, Scotland, but at the last minute, she applied to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., and ultimately attended the school for her Masters in linguistics. She received her doctoral degree in composition and TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Penn.
Wang-McGrath taught at three universities in Taiwan before she moved to the United States to be with her husband, Mike McGrath. They lived in St. Louis before Wang-McGrath began teaching at Southeast Missouri State University in 2012.
Wang-McGrath makes Taiwanese sesame oil vermicelli or dumplings for her students every semester. When two students she taught in Taiwan visited her in the United States, Wang-McGrath says the first meal they requested was vermicelli.
Vermicelli is a form of thin rice noodle popular in many Asian countries. Wang-McGrath says the dish she makes using vermicelli noodles is a local recipe from the area her mother is from in Taiwan. It is typically served for birthday parties, because the long noodles represent longevity and prosperous health. She fries eggs as an added protein source with the dish. In her culture, she says eggs represent rebirth, coming out of the past and into the new.
This [recipe] reminds me of the past and what I have [now] and what I can do to help others, Wang-McGrath says.
She says the smell reminds her of her childhood and mother it connects her to that world. The ingredients of the dish, especially ginger, also have health benefits that make the dish popular for postnatal care in Taiwan, Wang-McGrath says.
Wang-McGrath says sometimes students stop by her place randomly, and of course she will feed them. Sharing with others is extremely important to Wang-McGrath, and she wants to have a positive impact on everyone who enters her life.
My life philosophy is nothing belong to me, but everything I have is to share. What is the meaning of life? What is the meaning of longevity? We wish a longer life, but I think that thread has to continue and extend, Wang-McGrath says. Your life will be extended when you pass down what you have and share it. Otherwise, what is that? You make money, its gone. What is that?
Taiwanese Sesame Oil Vermicelli
Sesame oil
Eggs
Organic cabbage
Chinese dates
Goji berries
Ginger
Vermicelli noodles
Green onion
½ to 1 cup cooking wine
½ to 1 cup water
First, fill a large pan with sesame oil. Fry as many eggs as desired on medium heat, flipping on both sides until crispy around the edges. Set fried eggs aside.
Slice ginger into large, round portions to fry in the remaining sesame oil. Wait for ginger to brown around the edges. Then, add approximately ½ cup of cooking wine and ½ cup of water to the pan. Add Chinese dates and goji berries. Wait until the alcohol has dissolved and the liquid is boiling before adding vermicelli noodles. Move noodles while cooking to ensure they are thoroughly cooked through. Add more water if needed. Noodles will absorb liquid, but the dish should be soupy. Add chopped cabbage. Then, season with salt, pepper, bouillon or other spices.
Serve with chopped green onions and fried eggs. Enjoy!
See Shu-Chuan Wang-McGrath make Taiwanese sesame oil vermicelli at The Best Years Facebook page.
-
-
Judge denies request to lower bond for suspect in Hotshots shootings7An attorney representing Tyler Banks argued unsuccessfully to have the defendants bond reduced following his alleged involvement in a shooting at Hotshots Bar and Grill in downtown Cape Girardeau that left five people wounded. The shooting, which...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves pension upgrade for some employees1City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Monday, April 3, for a pension plan upgrade that would lower the retirement age for a portion of City of Cape Girardeau employees. Jailers and communicators will be reclassified from general...
-
Cape Girardeau County to acquire homes for jail expansion needs2Cape Girardeau County is closing this week on three residential properties in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Jackson to make room for additional parking for the approved expansion of the county jail at 216 N. Missouri St. The properties are two...
-
Jackson Aldermen to fund water improvementsJackson Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday, April. 3, to fund upgrades to the municipality's water system. n $46,830 change order to install a "concrete coating" over a new slab to be built covering the former water storage pit. Total...
-
Hotshots license suspension to start this week1Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license suspension will begin this week. The downtown Cape Girardeau entity will serve a 10-day suspension for a violation of the City of Cape Girardeau's code. City manager Kenneth Haskin said Monday, April 3, the...
-
Chaffee School District, whistleblower reach settlementThe Chaffee (Missouri) Board of Education voted in closed session Friday, March 31, to approve a settlement for two lawsuits levied at the district. The settlement is for a series of lawsuits filed by Mary Hall, Chaffee assistant principal and...
-
Dinner and show coming to SEMO's River CampusThe Theatre and Dance Extravaganza at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will provide an evening of Italian food and a performance of "The SpongeBob Musical". The event, taking place Tuesday, April 11, is a fundraiser to support...
-
Sheriff's office K-9 helps locate firearm, authorities say3A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department says a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped locate a firearm allegedly discarded by a juvenile wanted by Tennessee authorities. The release states police responded to the 900...
-
City councilman, former reporter releases second murder mysteryLocal author Mark Bliss a former Southeast Missourian reporter who is now on the Cape Girardeau City Council is taking readers on another trip to Elmwood, Missouri, to unravel another murder mystery. "Grounded in Murder", the second installment...
-
Special Olympics program coordinator Scott Williams honored for dedication4For 26 years, Scott Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, has been involved with Special Olympics, getting his start in college to now being a part-time program director for the Southeast...
-
Jason Smith, Missouri's U.S. Senators, back Trump36Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and longtime supporter of Donald Trump, remains fully in the former president's corner as Trump faces his expected arraignment Tuesday, April 4, on...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools evaluates its libraries as above average1A report on the biannual evaluation of Cape Girardeau Public Schools libraries was given during a regular meeting of the Board of Education on Monday, March 27. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of Elementary Education and the next district...
-
Photo Gallery 4/2/23Cape Anime Con
-
Limbaugh, Sr., Kohlfeld, Horrell honored at annual Cape Chamber dinner3This story is updated. Retired Senior U.S. District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Sr. was recognized Friday, March 31, with the 2022 Rush H. Limbaugh Award, named for the jurist's late father, at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce annual...
-
Jackson man among nine killed in Army helicopter crash in Kentucky5LOUISVILLE, Ky. The nine service members who died in a crash involving two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters ranged in age from 23 to 36 and were from seven states, the military said Friday, as it released the identities of the soldiers and an...
-
Five run for Jackson school board6A quintet of candidates hopes to fill three, three-year terms on the Jackson Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, election. The ballot will have the hopefuls listed in the following order: n Brandon Parker Pylate n Christine Warren n Gregory...
-
Capaha Park restroom vandalized with paint9A property damage incident was reported for one of the restrooms on Cherry Hill in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation, said the damage was caused by paint splattered on the interior of the...
-
Traffic signal at Siemers, Lambert in Cape Girardeau causes longer wait times8Motorists experiencing long wait times at the traffic signals located at the Siemers and Lambert drives intersection in Cape Girardeau can blame periodic malfunctions. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department, the...
-
Friday night's 'The Little Mermaid' performance at Notre Dame rescheduled to MondayBecause of severe weather, the 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, performance of "The Little Mermaid", Notre Dame Regional High School's spring musical, has been postponed and rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, in Cape Girardeau. The school apologizes for...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, City Hall Presentations n Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation n Arbor Day Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Discussion of Casino Funding Policy ...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCity of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, April 3 Introduction of guests/visitors n Mayor Dwain Hahs to present a proclamation in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month to Alix Gasser, development...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 4/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, April 3, 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, March 27, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Kimbel, Williams compete in Jackson's Ward 41Incumbent Fourth Ward Jackson City Alderman Tom Kimbel is seeking reelection to a seventh two-year term and is opposed by challenger Shana Williams in the Tuesday, April 4 election. The Southeast Missourian posed questions to the two hopefuls in the...
-
-
Local News 3/31/23Addams Family comes to Cape Central High; Friday night's performance rescheduled for Sunday afternoon3Kinder Performance Hall audience members will take a trip to visit the kooky and creepy Addams family, while watching Cape Central High School students perform their adaptation of the musical comedy "The Addams Family". Central had its opening...
-
Local News 3/31/23National Weather Service: 'Stay vigilant' this afternoon with severe weather threatThe National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, announced most of the region has been upgraded to a moderate, level 4 of 5, risk of severe thunderstorms today, Friday, March 31. "Be vigilant, have your tornado plan ready, and be ready to act if...
-
Most read 3/31/23Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license suspension upheld, but shortened2Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board members voted unanimously Thursday, March 30, to uphold, but shorten, the suspension of Hotshots Bar and Grill's liquor license. The downtown Cape Girardeau business' license was suspended following a March...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeaus Joy Brooker tries out on Americas Got TalentCape Girardeau singing telegram extraordinaire and social media sensation Joy Brooker is stepping onto Americas TV stage. Brooker recently performed in front of the judges and crowd on NBCs Americas Got Talent...
-
Jefferson pool set to open next week11The Jefferson Elementary Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau will open to the public Monday, April 3, with a ribbon-cutting to follow later in the week. The grand opening event for the pool will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The ceremony will...
-
Fire engine, passenger vehicle collide in Cape GirardeauA Cape Girardeau Fire Department engine and a passenger vehicle collided late Wednesday morning, March 29, near the intersection of South Sprigg and Independence streets in Cape Girardeau. The accident happened at the entrance to a parking lot for...
-
Most read 3/29/23Church in Gordonville votes to leave United Methodist denomination22Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination March 19 adding to the droves of churches leaving the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. The congregation of the rural church...
-
Most read 3/29/23Cape Girardeau school board authorizes contract negotiations on athletic complex15At a regular meeting, Monday, March 27, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized negotiations with multiple contractors in the construction of the first phase of an athletic complex to be built on the Central High School...