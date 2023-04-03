Poem: My Country Garden

Sign up for Daily Headlines
Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.
The fragrance of jasmine,
honeysuckle and rose,
fill up the air and tickle my nose.
Sweet peas ramble
over hedges, fences and dell,
daisies, lilies and hollyhocks beckon,
Come, sit a spell.
Butterflies and hummingbirds
hover nearby
in my little piece of heaven
under the deep blue sky.
As I weed, hoe and water,
day after day,
I know God is here with me,
by my side He will stay.
So, when trouble or worries
surround me,
my country garden
is the place to go.
A special reminder
of my Lord and Savior
who loves me so.
Mary Koeberl Rechenberg, retired teacher, has published four childrens books and her memoir. She enjoys writing poetry, articles and essays about special people and places.