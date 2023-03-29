DAR RECOGNIZES EARLENE SOKOLOWSKI WITH COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD

The John Guild Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met on March 21, 2023 at Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson. Chapter Community Service Award Chair Missy Janzow presented member Earlene Sokolowski with a pin and certificate from the National Society for her dedication to serving the local community. Sokolowski has volunteered at Southeast Hospital for 20 years, and has accumulated more than 6203 hours of service.

Members of the chapter reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating the effort to supply wreaths for each veteran resting in the City Cemetery and Russell Heights Cemetery through Wreaths Across America. Community support is needed for the program to remain successful.

Regent Linda Venable and chaplain Adelaide Parsons welcomed Susan Floyd into the chapter. She is a descendant of Cornelius Wilson, who served as a drummer during the Revolutionary War.

The DAR is a volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America's future through better education for children. Any woman, 18 years or older, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. For more information, visit www.dar.org or contact Morgan Lake at (573) 225-2614.