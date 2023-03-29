News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Editorial: Tuesday is Election Day in Missouri; go vote
This is not a presidential election year. Its not even a mid-term year. But on Tuesday, April 4, voters in Missouri will head to the polls. And make no mistake, this election is important.
While national media places much importance on our presidential and congressional elections, which we agree are important, its also critical voters provide the same attention to local races and ballot issues.
In this area, there are several important races to be decided. In Tuesdays Southeast Missourian, reporter Nathan English provided a comprehensive list of all the races in our coverage area as well as ballot issues. These include school boards, aldermen races and other city positions, county health boards, a hospital board of trustees and special road district.
There are also several ballot issues, ranging from sales taxes on adult-use marijuana to tax issues supporting local school districts to a half-cent sales tax in Scott County with a corresponding elimination of property tax. And there are others.
Its important for voters to be informed on the issues and weigh in. Meanwhile, wed like to offer our thanks to those who put their names on the ballot. Its important to have smart and capable people serving our communities. These are thankless jobs, but theyre important. Whether you win or lose your race Tuesday, thanks for your willingness to serve.
We encourage you to get out and vote Tuesday.
Comments
