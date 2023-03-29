News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-29-23
O Lord Jesus, we worship you, the Messiah, the Son of God. Amen.
Cape Girardeau school board authorizes contract negotiations on athletic complexAt a regular meeting, Monday, March 27, the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized negotiations with multiple contractors in the construction of the first phase of an athletic complex to be built on the Central High School...
Habitat for Humanity house dedicated to family in Marble HillMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Kelsey Johnson received the key to her new home at a dedication ceremony Sunday, March 26, in Marble Hill. This is the 62nd home Habitat for Humanity -- Cape Area has dedicated in the 36 years it has been in operation. The...
Church in Gordonville votes to leave Methodist denomination1Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination March 19 adding to the droves of churches leaving the second largest Protestant denomination in the U.S. The congregation of the rural church...
Move-in date for Central Academy pushed backCape Central Academy won't be able to move into its new home until at least January. The initial hope had been for the Academy to transition into the former Red Star Baptist Church by the beginning of the next school year in August. However, Josh...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools announces leadership changesHoward Benyon, the newly appointed superintendent for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, announced plans for leadership changes ahead of the upcoming school year. A news release, sent by CGPS on Tuesday, March 28, stated Benyon's current position as...
Centenary schedules vote to disaffiliateCentenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau has scheduled a congregation vote Sunday, April 23, for a possible split from the United Methodist denomination. Ron Hahs, head of the church's administrative council, said the council members...
Chaffee teacher faces sexual misconduct chargesCHAFFEE, Mo. -- A Chaffee school teacher faces two felonies and one misdemeanor charge for allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl. Mitchell John Dirnberger, an industrial technology shop teacher at Chaffee Junior...
Cape Girardeau County flu stats show steep dropMirroring a sharp decline seen nationally, cases of influenza dropped dramatically between January and February in Cape Girardeau County. According to statistics released by the county's public health center, cases of Influenza A and B combined...
Warrant info released on Cape Girardeau County Sheriff chase suspectFederal warrant information has been released on the suspect who evaded Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's deputies during a chase Monday, March 27. Deputies located Austin Burton, 26, around 2 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. 61 near Fruitland. Burton...
Adult prom coming to Pig's Hiney in Scott CityThe Pig's Hiney bar and grill in Scott City will hold an Adult Prom from 7 p.m. until the bar closes Saturday, April 1. Owner Beth Fugate said there is no theme for the prom but she and her husband, Paul, will be wearing their best 1980s prom...
Local lawmakers to all vote yes to prevent gender transition surgery for minors3Four area House Republicans are on record supporting Senate Bill 49 the Missouri Save Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which passed Thursday, March 23, by a strict party line vote, 24-8, in the upper chamber of the General Assembly....
Three area programs to get ARPA grant money2Gov. Mike Parson said 70 projects across Missouri have been awarded more than $94 million in community revitalization grants including a trio of initiatives in Southeast Missouri. The funding comes from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) monies...
Catholic Charities receives $2.5M for Lifehouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape2Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri received a sizable grant that will help the organization complete its Lifehouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau. The religious organization received $2.5 million from the Community Revitalization Grant...
SEMO recognizes donors at President's Council dinner1Gratitude was the order of the evening as donors to Southeast Missouri State University were recognized during the President's Council dinner Friday, March 24, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The event honored members of the President's...
Contested races, tax initiatives on the ballot for Cape, Perry, Scott counties in April elections3The following are contested races and tax initiatives in the upcoming Tuesday, April 4, general municipal election broken down by county. n Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees (two seats available, four-year terms): *Diane...
Suspect evades Cape Girardeau County deputies during chaseThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after he was able to evade law enforcement during a chase Monday afternoon, March 27. Deputies located Austin Burton, 26, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, southbound on U.S. 61 near...
Man dies behind wheel near Poplar BluffA Harviell, Missouri, man died of a heart attack while driving near Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Saturday night, March 25, according to the Poplar Bluff Police Department. Rodney Ray was driving a gray Dodge Durango westbound on Business 60 near Route...
Sikeston projects receive more than $3M in grants2SIKESTON, Mo. Four projects in Sikeston were awarded more than $3 million in grants Thursday, March 23, through the Community Revitalization Grant Program, the City of Sikeston announced Friday, March 24. The City of Sikeston along with the Delta...
Lowndes woman found dead in water recovery incident in Bollinger County2A Lowndes, Missouri, woman was found dead in a water recovery incident Saturday night, March 25, in Bollinger County. Debbie Barks, 70, was driving home on Route H, north of Zalma, Missouri, and did not see the road was covered with water,...
Most read 3/27/23Local bankers react to latest Fed move2Cape Girardeau banking leaders are weighing in on the Federal Reserve Board's decision Wednesday, March 22, to raise its key interest rate for the ninth time since March 2022. The latest hike, 0.25%, like the others before it, is designed to...
Three area students selected in top 100 in state4Three seniors from Cape Girardeau and Notre Dame Regional high schools have been selected as Missouri Scholars 100 for 2023, a statewide program honoring Missouri's top 100 academic students in the graduating class of 2023. Henry Rusten and Samuel...
Vehicle possibly damaged in shots-fired incidentA news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers responded just before noon Sunday, March 26, to a shots-fired incident in the 500 block of South Middle Street. Officers found several shell casings at the scene and located a...
What's past is prologue - recalling a Cape Girardeau bank failureIt's been a rough March for the financial community. The Federal Reserve Board Wednesday raised interest rates for a ninth time in the latest attempt to curb inflation. Just two weeks ago, the nation received news of the failure of two banks: Santa...
Cape Girardeau physician gives rationale for settling case with feds14Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn and Deborah Seeger, also of Cape, have released a statement via their attorney detailing why they settled a years-long lawsuit with federal officials. On Wednesday, March 22, U.S. Justice Department announced...
Suspect arrested following alleged shots firedOne Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday night, March 23, for alleged felony unlawful use of a firearm related to a shots fire incident in Cape Girardeau that evening. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded at 11 p.m....
Most read 3/24/23Cape patrol car temporarily stolen during incident investigation10A Cape Girardeau Police car was temporarily stolen during an incident investigation Thursday, March 23. According to a CGPD Facebook post, around 11 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of South Ellis Street for a report of shots fired in the...
Most read 3/23/23La Croix Church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church22Members of Cape Girardeau's La Croix Church voted overwhelmingly this week to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, following hundreds of other congregations that have done so across the country in recent months. Members of the one of the...
Most read 3/23/23Cape neurosurgeon, fiancee to pay $825K lawsuit settlement over alleged kickbacks5A Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon and his fiancee have agreed to settle a lawsuit relating to alleged illegal kickbacks for $825,000. Dr. Sonjay Fonn and his fiancee, Deborah Seeger, and their companies Midwest Neurosurgeons LLC and DS Medical LLC ...
Most read 3/22/23ALDI preparing for site prep work in Jackson5A long-awaited retail development is about to come to fruition as ALDI is expected to begin site development work for a new Jackson grocery next week at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd., adjacent to Alliance Bank. Surveyors from Cole & Associates in St. Louis...
Most read 3/20/23Van Buren's The Landing expected to reopen in early April1VAN BUREN, Mo. The Landing is finishing construction on its rebuilt Rose Cliff Lodge next month. After more than a year of rebuilding, co-owner and family patriarch Tom Bedell expects the new and improved lodge to open in the first or second week...