Fifty thousand daffodils bloom in Cape Area, other communities as part of CFOs 50th anniversary

Mass plantings of 50,000 daffodils are now blooming in Springfield and more than 40 rural communities across central and southern Missouri. This regionwide beautification effort, part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, will be on display for the next several weeks and will rebloom for years to come.

Daffodils were selected because they naturally spread and multiply over time as a symbol of place-based philanthropy and planned giving. The bulbs were planted last fall by a wide variety of community volunteers and supported by grants from the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, administered by the CFO in partnership with Commerce Trust Company.

In Springfield, anniversary daffodils are located:

 In a mass planting at Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park near Lake Drummond and the statue of Anne Drummond, who is considered an honorary founder of the CFO;  In a mass planting near the intersection of National Avenue and Sunset Street;  Around downtown and the CFOs office; and  Along several Ozark Greenways trails.

Across the region, daffodils are located in the communities served by these regional affiliate foundations:

 Ash Grove Area Community Foundation  Aurora Area Community Foundation  Barton County Community Foundation  Bourbon Community Foundation  Cabool Community Foundation  Cape Area Community Foundation  Carthage Community Foundation  Cassville Community Foundation  Crawford County Foundation Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.  DACO Community Foundation (Dade County)  Dallas County Community Foundation  Dent County Community Foundation  Douglas County Community Foundation  El Dorado Springs Community Foundation  Fair Grove Area Community Foundation  Finley River Community Foundation (Ozark)  Greater Seymour Area Foundation  Community Foundation of the Hermann Area  Hickory County Community Wellness Foundation  Houston Community Foundation  Jacks Fork Community Foundation  Joplin Regional Community Foundation  Community Foundation of the Lake (Lake of the Ozarks)  Lockwood Community Foundation  Marshfield Area Community Foundation  Meramec Regional Community Foundation  Monett Area Community Foundation  Nevada/Vernon County Community Foundation  Nixa Community Foundation  Owensville Area Community Foundation  Ozark County Community Foundation  Ozark Foothills Regional Community Foundation  Perry County Community Foundation  Republic Community Foundation  Sarcoxie Community Foundation  St. James Area Community Foundation  Ste. Genevieve County Community Foundation  Stockton Community Foundation  Truman Lake Community Foundation (Clinton)  Community Foundation of West Plains Inc.  Willard Childrens Charitable Foundation  Willow Springs Community Foundation

We are so pleased to join with our affiliates in commemorating 50 years of philanthropy with these vibrant displays of growth and renewal for years to come, CFO President Brian Fogle said.

To learn more about the project, visit cfozarks.org/daffodils.