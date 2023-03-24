SEMO basketball provides reason to cheer
Longtime area basketball fans will remember the epic game between SEMO and powerhouse LSU in the 2000 NCAA Tournament. Southeast nearly pulled off an upset in the first round. It's been quite the drought since that game on March 16, 2000 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
But this year, the Redhawks have turned the corner and provided a reason for fans to get excited once again.
Led by 41-year-old coach Brad Korn, now in his third year at the helm of SEMO's program, the Redhawks had a good regular season followed by a magical Ohio Valley Conference Tournament where they won four games in four days.
SEMO nearly lost the OVC championship game to Tennessee Tech on a last second jump shot. But with Tennessee Tech's Diante Wood's foot on the three-point line, the shot counted for only two points instead of the game-winning three. The Redhawks went from near heartbreak to jubilation in a short period of time when an overtime victory gave the Redhawks their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years.
SEMO would go on to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the First Four held in Dayton, Ohio. Southeast showed well on the national stage, but the Islanders pulled off a 75-71 victory to advance. Southeast was in the game throughout, making multiple comeback attempts. With 15 seconds left, the Redhawks were within 1 point.
The NCAA Tournament appearance was big for the for the basketball team, its athletic program and the university as a whole. More than 2,000 fans showed up to the Show Me Center for the selection show held the Sunday before the tournament when the Redhawks learned their matchup for the tournament. The atmosphere was electric. There's a new energy around SEMO basketball. Winning has a way of growing fan engagement.
The success of the men's basketball team is another example of the good things happening with Southeast athletics. Since 2019, all of SEMO's athletic programs have won at least one conference or national championship. And football, basketball and baseball are all defending OVC champions. Couple that with the success SEMO athletes are having in the classroom and it's all the more impressive.
We know that sports success plays a role in student recruitment. Southeast Missourian journalist Clay Herrell spoke with university president Carlos Vargas at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The president believes the success of the basketball team will have a positive impact on the university going forward.
"When you look at history and the way things happen at other institutions when something like this has happened, there is a lot of impact," Vargas told the Missourian. "I want to believe that this is something that will make an impact on prospective students. Athletically, we're hoping to maintain the rhythm, but it's a challenge because it requires resources. I have the impression that this is going to be making a very, major impact academically and athletically on the institution and as a result in the entire community."
Congratulations to coach Brad Korn and the entire SEMO basketball team on a great season. If this year was any indication, the best is yet to come. That's exciting for SEMO and the broader Cape Girardeau region.
Comments
-
-
-
-
Editorial (3/22/23)Southeast recognized for supporting veterans through educationSoutheast Missouri State University received a nice recognition recently. The university is one of the Top 10 Military Friendly school. A survey by the Military Friendly program listed SEMO at No. 4 on the list for Large Public schools. SEMO moved...
-
Column (3/22/23)Alvin Bragg prepares to cross the rubiconHow much does a mug shot mean to you? To Alvin Bragg, it apparently means quite a lot. All signs point to Bragg, the progressive prosecutor in Manhattan, indicting Donald Trump for his 2016 hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. The old Karl Marx...
-
-
Column (3/21/23)Opinion: Kenneth Bender: 'The happy warrior'While departing the Noon Lion's Club Meeting this past Wednesday, I walked out with Dr. Tim Talbert and Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Sr. I had just reported that our dear friend, Kenny Bender, was in the ICU at Saint Francis Hospital with multiple...
-
-
Editorial (3/20/23)Editorial: In celebration of Southeast Missouri State's sesquicentennial"That's the funny thing about birthdays, they're kind of an annual thing." That quote from the 2010 animated musical "Tangled" is often used in social media clips. It's humorous. And, of course, true. But there are some birthdays and anniversaries...
-
Column (3/20/23)It's time to partner with the American peopleWhen I became chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, I promised that I'd partner with the American people to deliver solutions to the many crises facing families, farmers and millions of working-class Americans. That's why I brought the...
-
Column (3/20/23)The crisis of the week is bankingBanking must have been next on the to-do list of the things the Biden administration is planning to destroy. In two years, President Joe Biden and the wrecking crew of crazies, wokesters and career incompetents he has put into his government have...
-
Silicon Valley Bank -- more government, less realityPresident Ronald Reagan once said, "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.'" Shock waves are rippling through the country after the announcement of the second largest bank failure...
-
-
It's time to protect kids and pass the SAFE ActAre you ready for some "inside baseball" discussion about the political process? I hope so, because I feel I need to explain what's going on in Jefferson City, and why we haven't been able to bring an issue that's important to me, and a lot of...
-
Editorial (3/17/23)Galas offer opportunity to do good with styleThere are a few local events each year where attendees get to dress up in their finest black tie and gown attire, enjoy wonderful food and first-class entertainment, and support a worthy cause. Two of those were held in recent months with the...
-
Editorial (3/15/23)There's much to celebrate in downtown Cape GirardeauDowntown Cape Girardeau has much to celebrate. There is a growing list of fun events for people of all ages. New businesses are popping up. Developers are investing in some of the historic and, in some cases, blighted buildings and repurposing them...
-
-
Editorial (3/13/23)A word of thanks to our local Lutheran schoolsNearly every day you'll find stories in the Southeast Missourian about students doing big things. Everything from sports to science fair entries to the arts and, of course, classroom success. Public school students and private school students. It's...
-
Editorial (3/13/23)Cape Lions will host annual Pancake DayThere are certain days of the year to mark on the calendar. One of those is coming up this week: Pancake Day, brought to you by Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club. The 85th annual event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the...
-
Editorial (3/10/23)Editorial: Cape Girardeau Police Department responds well to high-profile incidentsCape Girardeau Police Department's response in two recent incidents deserves recognition. When initial bystander video of a March 2 altercation between an officer and a theft suspect at a Rhodes station on North Sprigg Street blew up on social...
-
Editorial (3/8/23)Editorial: SEMO basketball provides excitement for community, alumniSoutheast Missouri State University punched its ticket for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. March Madness came early as the Redhawks' season nearly ended on a last second shot from Tennessee Tech. The game went from heartbreak to heroics in a...
-
Editorial (3/6/23)Jackson receives improved fire ratingJackson homeowners may soon pay lower insurance premiums thanks to an adjustment of the city's firefighting infrastructure rating. Fire Chief Jason Mouser told the Jackson Board of Aldermen at a Feb. 20 meeting that the city's Public Protection...
-
Editorial (3/3/23)SEMO medical team provides important care to Indiana basketball playerEveryone plays to win. But there are times when the final score is not the biggest storyline. That was the case last month when the SEMO men's basketball team won its final home game of the year over Southern Indiana. With 17.7 seconds left in the...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.