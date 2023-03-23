Retired couple running for political office

Most retires spend their 'golden years' traveling, playing golf or bridge, participating in church related activities or playing with their grandchildren.

Dr. Richard (Dick) Swartz and his wife, Kim, are taking another direction. Dick is a retired dentist, serving our community for over 30 years. Kim is retired from her career in marketing. Both have decided to step away from the nirvana of retirement and serve their community.

Kim is a candidate for the Cape Girardeau School Board, Dick is running for the Cape County Health Board.

Why? The short answer, according to Kim, is "grandchildren". They see, in the new normal of the after-COVID world, a society they love sliding in the direction that will negatively impact the future of all children. They feel obligated to do their part to counter, or at least expose the policies that they see as abandoning constitutional and Christian principals as well as commonsense. They view our country's historical principles as the foundation of freedom/liberty and prosperity. Both state that they do not have political ambitions beyond these grassroots positions but hope to be a "watchman", a servant and a voice for family values and reason to better our community and country.

I say God bless them.

ROBERT L WARD DDS, oral and maxillofacial surgeon (retired), 3010 Keystone Drive, Cape Girardeau, Missouri