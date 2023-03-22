Southeast recognized for supporting veterans through education

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University received a nice recognition recently. The university is one of the Top 10 Military Friendly school.

A survey by the Military Friendly program listed SEMO at No. 4 on the list for Large Public schools. SEMO moved up on the list from the Gold level where it was listed the previous two years.

"This award highlights the dedication that Southeast and its Office of Military and Veteran Services has toward supporting our military-affiliated students," said SEMO president Carlos Vargas stated in the university's release. "The entire university goes above and beyond to ensure our students are supported throughout their education and after they move on from Southeast to successful careers."

Southeast said schools are evaluated based on data and responses to the survey. Among the categories reviewed: military student support and retention, graduation and career outcomes, and financial aid and loan repayment.

While this year's ranking is impressive, Southeast has a longstanding tradition of being a university that seeks to help veterans with their education goals.

We're glad to see the university recognized for its efforts, but even more so, we're grateful to all those on campus, particularly those in SEMO's Office of Military and Veteran Services, who help students who have served in the military navigate the complexities of their benefits so they can receive an education and earn their degree from Southeast.