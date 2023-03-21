*Menu
Memories of Cape's Movie Theaters

William Pollack
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

My family and I were long-time residents of Cape Girardeau; born and raised. Since moving away, I have acquired radio, TV stations and built movie theaters in Paragould, AR and Kearney, NE. I was asked to write a commentary about the development of the Paragould Cinema 8. In the column, I recalled growing up in Cape Girardeau and attending the Esquire, Rialto, Broadway and Star-VU Drive-In.

I also own nearby "Bootheel" radio station in Kennett, Caruthersville and Portageville.

