Oak Ridge Attends FCCLA State Competition

Students from Oak Ridge High School attended the 2023 Missouri Family, Career and Community Leaders of America State Leadership Conference, March 12-14, 2023 at Tan-Tar-A Conference Center in Osage Beach. Over 1,400 delegates from across the state represented 8603 members of Missouri FCCLA.

The following Oak Ridge members attended the conference: Brady Seyer, Will Dace, Hailey Ward, Abby Morrison, Reagan Howe, Bailey Brewer, Zoe Berry, and Mia Friese. Local chapter advisor, Shannon Lewis, also attended.

The conference centered on the student-development theme FCCLA Takes Flight representing how Missouri FCCLA is Soaring to New Heights. The conference kicked off with the Opening General Session on Sunday evening where the 2022-2023 Missouri FCCLA State Executive Council presided. The keynote speaker was Morris Morrison.

On Monday, more 708 students participated in the 32 competitive STAR Events (Students Taking Action and Recognition). Events including entrepreneurship, culinary arts, job interviews, chapter service projects, event management, focus on the child, sports nutrition, and many others. Students also participated in leadership workshops and attended exhibits from Missouri colleges and universities.

FCCLA is unique among student organizations because projects and events - such as the State Leadership Conference-are planned and run by its student members. The prime of Missouri FCCLA youth-centered leadership, helps members develop those skills for life- planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision-making, and interpersonal communication-necessary in the workplace and in the home.