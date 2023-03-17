Galas offer opportunity to do good with style
There are a few local events each year where attendees get to dress up in their finest black tie and gown attire, enjoy wonderful food and first-class entertainment, and support a worthy cause. Two of those were held in recent months with the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Journey Gala and Saint Francis Foundation Friends Gala.
SoutheastHEALTH's Journey Gala themed "An Evening in the Alps", which was held in January, raised $315,000 for local cancer patients. Proceeds support free mammograms, nutritional supplements, wigs and transportation services for those with financial need.
Over the last couple years the gala has hosted a comedian as part of its entertainment lineup. This year's featured guest was Kevin Farley, brother of "Saturday Night Live" comedian Chris Farley. There was also a dance troupe and live band.
Earlier this month, the Saint Francis Foundation held its seventh annual Friends Gala where it raised more than $323,000 to support cardiac and cancer patients receiving treatment at the medical center.
The foundation's CardiacCare fund helps patients with services and equipment, and the CancerCare fund supports patients in need of financial assistance with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.
The Friends Gala is its own first-class experience with wonderful food, music and dancing.
We applaud both hospitals for hosting top-notch events that provide an opportunity for people to do good and enjoy a fun night. Dealing with health challenges can be some of the most difficult moments in life. A financial burden on top of medical issues is even more added stress for many. We're glad these programs exist to offer assistance for people when they need it the most.
Comments
-
Column (3/17/23)Why are we praising Pence for following the law?On Saturday night, Mike Pence unleashed his anger at Donald Trump. "History will hold Donald Trump accountable for Jan. 6," Pence declared at the Gridiron Dinner, a normally jovial event for prominent journalists. "Make no mistake about it: What...
-
Column (3/16/23)The president's budget reveals the real priority: Tax hikesBudgets are about priorities. In the Biden administration's new budget, its apparent priorities are marred by problems. Here's the cheat-sheet version: Rather than containing explosive growth in spending, it would use a bunch of new taxes to wage...
-
-
Column (3/15/23)Shakespeare is not about whitenessShakespeare has long been dismissed, with others in the Western canon, as a dead white male. Now, there's another, worse charge against the bard he created the concept of whiteness. Yes, instead of standing in the line of literary giants such as...
-
Editorial (3/15/23)There's much to celebrate in downtown Cape GirardeauDowntown Cape Girardeau has much to celebrate. There is a growing list of fun events for people of all ages. New businesses are popping up. Developers are investing in some of the historic and, in some cases, blighted buildings and repurposing them...
-
-
-
Column (3/14/23)The price of eliminating consequencesRecently there were some remarkable online videos of a Portland, Oregon good Samaritan confronting shoplifters and forcing them to dump loads of their pilfered goods. More stunning, however, was the sheer outrage -- of the thieves! They pouted. They...
-
Editorial (3/13/23)A word of thanks to our local Lutheran schoolsNearly every day you'll find stories in the Southeast Missourian about students doing big things. Everything from sports to science fair entries to the arts and, of course, classroom success. Public school students and private school students. It's...
-
Editorial (3/13/23)Cape Lions will host annual Pancake DayThere are certain days of the year to mark on the calendar. One of those is coming up this week: Pancake Day, brought to you by Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club. The 85th annual event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at the...
-
Column (3/13/23)Welcome to the age of political capitalismWelcome to our regime of political capitalism, where merit matters but political connections matter even more. In an unalloyed capitalist system, money flows to those who offer goods and services of value to consumers. In a political capitalism...
-
Column (3/11/23)Time to close co-pay accumulator loopholeOne of my primary goals is to advocate for Missouri families, as I believe future generations should be able to have the opportunity to grow up happy and healthy with the same opportunities that you and I have been able to take advantage of. With...
-
-
Editorial (3/10/23)Editorial: Cape Girardeau Police Department responds well to high-profile incidentsCape Girardeau Police Department's response in two recent incidents deserves recognition. When initial bystander video of a March 2 altercation between an officer and a theft suspect at a Rhodes station on North Sprigg Street blew up on social...
-
Column (3/10/23)College industrial complex's left-wing liesFamilies saving for college and encouraging their kids to aim for the top are getting scammed by the left-wing college industrial complex. Colleges distort and outright lie about who gets accepted, education quality and what it costs. If they were...
-
Editorial (3/8/23)Editorial: SEMO basketball provides excitement for community, alumniSoutheast Missouri State University punched its ticket for the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night. March Madness came early as the Redhawks' season nearly ended on a last second shot from Tennessee Tech. The game went from heartbreak to heroics in a...
-
Editorial (3/6/23)Jackson receives improved fire ratingJackson homeowners may soon pay lower insurance premiums thanks to an adjustment of the city's firefighting infrastructure rating. Fire Chief Jason Mouser told the Jackson Board of Aldermen at a Feb. 20 meeting that the city's Public Protection...
-
Editorial (3/3/23)SEMO medical team provides important care to Indiana basketball playerEveryone plays to win. But there are times when the final score is not the biggest storyline. That was the case last month when the SEMO men's basketball team won its final home game of the year over Southern Indiana. With 17.7 seconds left in the...
-
Editorial (3/1/23)Good news for Cape's hotels, restaurantsThere's some good news regarding Cape Girardeau's hotel-motel and restaurant tax receipts. A recent Southeast Missourian story by Nathan English reported the city's 2022 hotel-motel tax receipts exceeded $1 million, 13% more than the 2021 figure....
-
Editorial (2/27/23)An opportunity to encourage young, aspiring entrepreneursAsk a young person what he or she wants to be when they grow up and you'll get a wide range of answers: doctor, lawyer, professional athlete the latter which fades quickly for most of us. It is always nice to hear ambitious young people also add...
-
Editorial (2/24/23)Cape airport receives important $1 million funding from FAAThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received some good news recently. The airport registered 8,132 enplanements in 2022, which surpassed the 8,000 enplanements benchmark to receive $600,000 from the federal government. The Federal Aviation...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.