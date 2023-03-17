Galas offer opportunity to do good with style

Editorial

There are a few local events each year where attendees get to dress up in their finest black tie and gown attire, enjoy wonderful food and first-class entertainment, and support a worthy cause. Two of those were held in recent months with the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Journey Gala and Saint Francis Foundation Friends Gala.

SoutheastHEALTH's Journey Gala themed "An Evening in the Alps", which was held in January, raised $315,000 for local cancer patients. Proceeds support free mammograms, nutritional supplements, wigs and transportation services for those with financial need.

Over the last couple years the gala has hosted a comedian as part of its entertainment lineup. This year's featured guest was Kevin Farley, brother of "Saturday Night Live" comedian Chris Farley. There was also a dance troupe and live band.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Earlier this month, the Saint Francis Foundation held its seventh annual Friends Gala where it raised more than $323,000 to support cardiac and cancer patients receiving treatment at the medical center.

The foundation's CardiacCare fund helps patients with services and equipment, and the CancerCare fund supports patients in need of financial assistance with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.

The Friends Gala is its own first-class experience with wonderful food, music and dancing.

We applaud both hospitals for hosting top-notch events that provide an opportunity for people to do good and enjoy a fun night. Dealing with health challenges can be some of the most difficult moments in life. A financial burden on top of medical issues is even more added stress for many. We're glad these programs exist to offer assistance for people when they need it the most.