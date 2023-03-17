News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-17-23
O Lord Jesus, may you be glorified by the works of our hands. Amen.
More to explore
-
Scott County seeks April 4 renewal of salex taxTwo Scott County commissioners spoke Thursday, March 16, to advocate for voters to renew the county's 0.5% sales tax in a Tuesday, April 4, referendum. The tax, first approved in 2009, is due to expire in 2024 without voter reauthorization next...
-
Earthquake survey reveals evacuation methodsPORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- State officials are getting closer to having models that will help direct an evacuation and disaster response effort for the region in the event of a major earthquake along the New Madrid Seismic Zone. These models take into...
-
John Voss to give blood after elimination of 'Mad Cow' restrictionState Rep. John Voss hasn't given blood since 1991 but will do so Sunday, March 26, during Southeast Missouri State University's Greek Week. The freshman Republican lawmaker from Cape Girardeau, who joined the state House on Jan. 4, didn't lose...
-
Possibility of a big earthquake in Southeast Missouri in next 50 years?1PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- There is a 25% to 40% possibility of a magnitude 6 or greater earthquake occurring in the New Madrid Seismic Zone within the next 50 years, according to Andrea Spillars, Region 7 administrator for Federal Emergency Management...
-
'Taste of Cape Restaurant hop' returns next weekCape Girardeau residents interested in trying different signature items from local restaurants will have this opportunity during the "Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop" event from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. This is an annual event that started...
-
Sikeston man arrested in fentanyl drug caseSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces felony charges following his early Thursday, March 16, arrest for being in possession of fentanyl. Early Thursday morning, Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Narcotics Unit, in conjunction with agents from...
-
Local bankers react to California's SVB failure1Three Cape Girardeau bank executives say the Friday, March 10, failure of Santa Clara, California-headquartered Silicon Valley Bank, the 16th-largest such institution in the U.S., could not happen here. Steve Taylor, board chairman and president/CEO...
-
Ken Bender Remembering a Cape Girardeau native's life of service2Kenneth E. "Kenny" Bender, a 1943 Cape Girardeau Central graduate who finished Southeast Missouri State University in 1948 on the GI Bill and was a highly-decorated World War II veteran, died Sunday, March 12, following a lifetime of service to his...
-
Board approves Bruns as new Jackson High School principal1The Jackson Board of Education approved the promotion of assistant high school principal Roseann Bruns to the high school principal post at its meeting Tuesday night, March 14. Bruns will replace outgoing principal Seth Harrell, who announced...
-
Cape Girardeau police searching for alleged felony suspect3The Cape Girardeau Police Department is seeking information on a suspect wanted for alleged robbery, burglary and felony stealing. Chauncey Evans, 20, is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Anyone with information on Evans or his...
-
Free head, neck cancer screenings to be offered at Saint FrancisSaint Francis Medical Center will be offering free head and neck cancer screenings next month. The screenings will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Cape ENT Group located at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 8, Suite 420. There are...
-
Cairo man pleads guilty in Cape Girardeau County gun store burglaryA Cairo, Illinois, man has pleaded guilty to involvement in a 2020 gun store burglary in Cape Girardeau County and will now see the inside of a federal prison. Chayce Harrell, 21, was sentenced Tuesday, March 14, by U.S. District Judge Stephen N....
-
18-year-old Wappapello man air lifted after collision with Neelyville school busAn 18-year-old Wappapello, Missouri, man was air lifted Wednesday, March 15, after the vehicle he was driving collided with a Neelyville, Missouri, school bus, officials reported. No students on the school bus were injured in the wreck, which...
-
-
Trauma can continue after gunshots stop2The shots triggered chaos. And they might continue to trigger anxiety for the foreseeable future. Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau was packed March 4, even more than usual, when gunshots sounded near the pool tables. That's according to...
-
Cape Girardeau moving to suspend Hotshots liquor license in wake of shooting29The City of Cape Girardeau is moving to suspend Hotshots Bar and Grills liquor license in the wake of the March 4 shooting on the premises. The suspension will go into effect Friday, March 24, according to city officials. Additional details...
-
Lynwood poised for growth with building expansion project3Sitting on a 45-acre site off U.S. 61 not far from Cape County Park North, Cape Girardeau's Lynwood Baptist Church is preparing for expansion. Mark Anderson, senior pastor of the 1,300-member congregation, said Lynwood -- which launched in 1959 and...
-
Date set for groundbreaking ceremony for new Cape Girardeau Airport terminalCape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for the new terminal at the Airport Advisory Board will be next month. The ceremony for the eventual 20,000-square-foot terminal will take place at 10...
-
Cape Girardeau's school board candidates to address voters11Candidates running for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will be addressing voters at a forum at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20. The event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Community Teachers' Association (CTA) and will be...
-
Jackson High School Interact Club hosts runThe Jackson High School Interact Club, an extension of the Jackson Rotary Club will be sponsoring the annual Purple Paw 5K on Saturday, March 25. The race will be held at Jackson East Elementary School. Participants may compete in the 5K or can...
-
Kenny Rogers Children's Center marks 50 years ahead of 42nd telethonSIKESTON, Mo. -- This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Kenny Rogers Children's Center, which has provided occupational, physical and speech therapy to children throughout the area at no cost to the families served. The Kenny Rogers Children's...
-
85th annual Pancake Day
-
-
-
Missouri Legislature reaches halfway point of sessionMissouri's General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its current legislative session and is taking a one-week break until Monday, March 20. Only one bill has made it past both houses of the Legislature a supplementary budget measure...
-
Gas prices jump as spring approaches2Average statewide gas prices jumped 5 cents to an average of $3.04 in the last week in what AAA suggests is a short-term upward bump because of the switch to summer-blend gasoline. Not to worry, said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "The blend switch may...
-
SEMO student takes a trip to Big Apple, comes back with extra dough1Southeast Missouri State University multimedia journalism student April Styer had a plan for her trip to New York City to cover the CMAs for the school newspaper. See "Phantom of the Opera". Go to the 9/11 museum. Be on the "Today" show. Eat a real...
-
Walt Wildman scholarship created at SEMO1Southeast Missouri State University announced Monday, March 13, the creation of a needs-based scholarship in memory of 1971 SEMO graduate and business leader Walt Wildman, who died Oct. 20 at age 77. Wildman, an Air Force veteran, held executive...
-
Camera system helps Cape Girardeau police arrest suspect2The Cape Girardeau Police Department has credited another fugitive arrest to its new camera system. An officer conducted a traffic stop the morning of March 7. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle later identified as Ericonta Flenoid, 40, of...
-
-
Homicide of juvenile under investigation in Dexter2DEXTER, Mo. A homicide investigation is underway in Dexter. According to Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham and the Dexter Police Department, at 6:14 a.m. Saturday, the Dexter Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Alice...
-
New quilt shop opens in Cape Girardeau2Cotton Mill Quilt Co., 231 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, had its grand opening Friday, March 10. "When the Golden Needle store in Cape closed during COVID, it really left a blank, a void, for all the quilters in the area, and I knew the...
-
-
Most read 3/11/23Candidates for Cape school board stake out positions8There are five candidates competing for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, municipal election. Candidates Kim Swartz and Roy Diamond will be challenging sitting board members Missy Phegley,...
-
Most read 3/10/23Shootings began over pool game, according to official accounts9The mass shooting Saturday, March 4, at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau started out as a brawl near the pool tables, then erupted into a gunfight involving three people firing guns. Four of the five gunshot victims appear to be "innocent...
-
Most read 3/9/23Cape Girardeau school board announces next superintendent24Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the districts superintendent position to a then-unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session. The group did not vote in open session on the...