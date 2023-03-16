Scholarship awarded

Henry Rusten was awarded the Joyce Walsh Music Scholarship. Rusten was selected through a piano performance audition which included one of his original compositions. Rusten plans to major in music composition and math at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Marge Main, Rustens piano teacher for ten years and president of the Encore Federated Music Club presented the student with the scholarship.

Rusten is the son of Mark and Martha Rusten and will graduate from Cape Central High School this spring.