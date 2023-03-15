News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Rotary Club donates to SEMO Food Bank
Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service donated $2125 to the SEMO Food Bank. Rotary District 6060 supplied $1000 in a Grant and $1125 was donated from Club Members. Our Club also won the District Wide Hunger Campaign, including 50 Rotary Clubs, by volunteering the most hours at the SEMO Food Bank and donating the most money. Accepting the check was Sarah Garner with SEMO Food Bank and Club members from left: Donna Taylor, Susie O'Connell, Debbie Leoni, Linda Venable and Club President Linda Puchbauer. Our Club is Making a Difference in our Community through Service rather than having lots of meetings.
