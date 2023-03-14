News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 3-14-23
O Lord Jesus, may we first seek your kingdom and righteousness. Amen.
More to explore
-
Missouri Legislature reaches halfway point of sessionMissouri's General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its current legislative session and is taking a one-week break until Monday, March 20. Only one bill has made it past both houses of the Legislature a supplementary budget measure...
-
Gas prices jump as spring approachesAverage statewide gas prices jumped 5 cents to an average of $3.04 in the last week in what AAA suggests is a short-term upward bump because of the switch to summer-blend gasoline. Not to worry, said AAA spokesman Andrew Gross. "The blend switch may...
-
SEMO student takes a trip to Big Apple, comes back with extra doughSoutheast Missouri State University multimedia journalism student April Styer had a plan for her trip to New York City to cover the CMAs for the school newspaper. See "Phantom of the Opera". Go to the 9/11 museum. Be on the "Today" show. Eat a real...
-
Walt Wildman scholarship created at SEMOSoutheast Missouri State University announced Monday, March 13, the creation of a needs-based scholarship in memory of 1971 SEMO graduate and business leader Walt Wildman, who died Oct. 20 at age 77. Wildman, an Air Force veteran, held executive...
-
Camera system helps Cape Girardeau police arrest suspectThe Cape Girardeau Police Department has credited another fugitive arrest to its new camera system. An officer conducted a traffic stop the morning of March 7. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle later identified as Ericonta Flenoid, 40, of...
-
Two injured in Cape Girardeau apartment fire SundayAn apartment fire Sunday morning, March 12, in Cape Girardeau left two injured. No smoke detectors were operating on the premises at the time of the fire, fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. said in a release. Some were present but others appeared to have...
-
Cyclist injured in crash with vehicleA cyclist sustained injuries Monday afternoon, March 13, in a collision with a vehicle. The crash occurred on North Mount Auburn Road near Beaver Creek Drive, according to Cape Girardeau Police Department. The cyclist was transported to a local...
-
Local News 3/13/23Homicide of juvenile under investigation in Dexter1DEXTER, Mo. A homicide investigation is underway in Dexter. According to Stoddard County Coroner Brent Stidham and the Dexter Police Department, at 6:14 a.m. Saturday, the Dexter Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Alice...
-
-
Candidates for Cape school board stake out positions8There are five candidates competing for three seats on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education in the Tuesday, April 4, municipal election. Candidates Kim Swartz and Roy Diamond will be challenging sitting board members Missy Phegley,...
-
State anti-gun control law found unconstitutional12The Cape Girardeau Police Department -- and other local law enforcement agencies -- will once again be able to work with their federal partners on firearm crimes without fear of punishment. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Brian Wilmes ruled...
-
Delay for Route K Gordonville roundabout6Missouri Department of Transportation officials say it will take somewhat longer than anticipated to start the planned $2 million new roundabout project at the intersection of Route K and Highway 25 in Gordonville. Earlier this month, Chris Crocker,...
-
Bootheel Rodeo lineup announcement approaches; kickoff event to be open to public this year1SIKESTON, Mo. -- The announcement of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo's musical entertainment lineup is traditionally an exciting time of year, and this year promises to be just as unique and exciting. Set for 6 p.m. Friday, March 24 in the...
-
Former state representative Richardson honoredPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Former Missouri Rep. Mark Richardson of Poplar Bluff says he was humbled and honored to be the recipient of the inaugural Taste of The South award. Richardson was surprised recently at an event hosted by state Sen. Jason Bean...
-
Local leaders push for regional advocacy in Jefferson City32Numerous leaders across Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, traveled to Jefferson City last week to further the idea of regional advocacy at the state level. "The concept, really, is to better develop a common set of...
-
Shootings began over pool game, according to official accounts8The mass shooting Saturday, March 4, at Hotshots Bar and Grill in Cape Girardeau started out as a brawl near the pool tables, then erupted into a gunfight involving three people firing guns. Four of the five gunshot victims appear to be "innocent...
-
Two Cape men convicted in connection with 2018 gang murderTwo Cape Girardeau men were among the four found guilty in federal court of racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, including a 2018 gang-related shooting in Bridgeton, Missouri, that left one dead and two injured. According to court...
-
10 ways area police departments are using technologyWithin the last several weeks, policing technology has made local headlines. Scott City Police Department, for example, announced they had new technology in their dispatch center that could access video from a 911 caller with their permission. That...
-
SEMO ranked top 10 military friendly school7Southeast Missouri State University has been listed as a top 10 military friendly school. Surveyed by the program Military Friendly, SEMO was ranked No. 4 in the category of Large Public schools. According to a news release from SEMO, the university...
-
Notre Dame inducting 2 into Performing and Visual Arts Hall of FameNotre Dame Regional High School will have two of its own be inducted into the Performing and Visual Arts (PAVA) Hall of Fame. Ellen Seyer and Jacob Seyer will be inducted Saturday, April 1, during a luncheon at Notre Dame Regional High School. Ellen...
-
Altercation at apartment leads to Sikeston man's arrest on multiple felony chargesSIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation at an apartment complex. Ruben Ramirez, 26, is formally charged through Scott County with first-degree assault/special victim, first-degree domestic assault,...
-
-
Design-build contractor chosen for Chester Bridge1Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which approves Missouri Department of Transportation projects, announced Wednesday, March 8, it has selected Ames Team as the design-build contractor to replace World War II-era Chester Bridge. Ames...
-
Cape Girardeau school board announces next superintendent24Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the districts superintendent position to a then-unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session. The group did not vote in open session on the...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen approve door openers for Civic Center1It is not every day a resident comes to thank city lawmakers in a public meeting but Joe Brice did just that earlier this week, at the most recent regular meeting of Jackson Board of Aldermen. Brice, 80, came to board chambers in his motorized...
-
Most read 3/9/23Conquering the Main Street Burger at Kelso Corner GrillA couple of weeks ago a little "birdie" clued me in and inspired me to take a quick trip south on the interstate to visit the Kelso Corner Grill, located at 151 S. Messmer St. in Kelso, Missouri. For those who have been around a while, the...
-
Cape Girardeau County tornado siren tests will return to normal scheduleTornado sirens test in Cape Girardeau County will return to their regularly scheduled day next month despite a test Tuesday, March 7. County emergency management director Mark Winkler said the tests were pushed to 10 a.m. Tuesday this week to...
-
Pemiscot County man pleads guilty to machine gun charge2A Pemiscot County, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a machine gun. A release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Missouri, says the case stemmed from a 2022 shootout in Caruthersville, Missouri. Jamaal...
-
Most read 3/8/23Sandi Essner's memory to be honored with fundraiser2One local woman's memory will be honored by an upcoming fundraiser for cancer research. Sandi Essner was a mother, wife, pharmacist and longtime resident of Southeast Missouri. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. "I'm not a...
-
Most read 3/8/23Cape Girardeau school board votes to offer contract to next superintendent24Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members agreed to offer the district's superintendent position to an unnamed candidate Tuesday evening, March 7, after an hourslong closed session. The group did not vote in open session on the offer,...
-
Most read 3/7/23Three suspects in custody in connection with Hotshots shootings8Three people have been taken into custody in connection with shootings at a Cape Girardeau restaurant that left five people wounded. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jeremiah Twiggs, 39, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody...
-
Most read 3/7/23Chaffee tradition opens for season7With just more than 3,000 people, Chaffee, Missouri, is considered a small town and folks in small towns embrace their traditions. Chaffee Drive In is one of those traditions. The local mainstay reopened for the season Monday, March 6, with a line...
-
Most read 3/6/23One in custody after five wounded at Hotshots; one suspect still at large15In what police are calling a targeted shooting, five people were wounded at Hotshots Bar and Grill late Saturday night, March 4, and one suspect has been taken into custody. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says the shootings...
-
Most read 3/6/23Cape Girardeau County health board candidates present views at GOP forum20Two of the four candidates in the Tuesday, April 4, election for Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees appeared at a forum Friday, March 3, at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson. Challengers Nancy Johnson and Richard...