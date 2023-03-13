A word of thanks to our local Lutheran schools

Editorial

Nearly every day you'll find stories in the Southeast Missourian about students doing big things.

Everything from sports to science fair entries to the arts and, of course, classroom success. Public school students and private school students. It's really impressive and a testament to the work ethic of both the students along with their educators and parents who help them along this journey.

There are many options on where to send your student, and we have great respect for all our local schools. Today, however, we'd like to spotlight our local Lutheran schools.

Lutheran Schools Week was recognized March 7 to 10, and the Southeast Missourian highlighted several of the area's schools in the March 4-5 Weekend edition that are making a difference in the lives of young people in our community.

Schools recognized include Immanuel Lutheran School in Perryville, Missouri, Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson, St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson, Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau and United in Christ Lutheran School in Frohna.

Education in today's world can be challenging. Operating a school is no easy task. But these schools, among others in our community, do important work.

We commend these schools during Lutheran Schools Week for the good work they do in educating students with a faith perspective.