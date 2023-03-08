Special Presentation on the History of Tower Rock March 20

PERRY COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

DATE: March 1, 2023 6:00 p.m.

CONTACT: Bill Hart, Director

TELEPHONE: 573.768.2470

percohistsoc@yahoo.com

Website: www.perrycountyhistoricalsociety.com

Presentation on Tower Rock at PCHS Meeting Monday, March 20, 2023

Perryville, MO- The Perry County Historical Society will welcome Dr. William Eddleman at its regular bimonthly meeting on March 20. Dr. Eddleman will be presenting on the history of Tower Rock, the landmark stone that rises from the Mississippi River adjacent to eastern Perry County. A former university professor and president of the Cape Girardeau County Genealogical Society, Dr. Eddleman is currently the Coordinator of the State Historical Society of Missouris Cape Girardeau Research Center.

Long a landmark to travelers on the Mississippi from prehistory to the present, Tower Rock has been called The Narrows, The Rock, Tower Rock, Castle Rock. La Roche de la Croix (rock of the cross), and Cap St. Antoine. Join us as we explore the history of this miniature stone island in the Mississippi. Though accessible by foot when the river is extremely low, most times the swift current of the Mississippi produces dangerous currents, causing whirlpools and calamities for river travelers. Native Americans are reported to believe that devilish spirits devoured travelers in their wake. Marquette and Joliet were said to have visited here, as well as naturalist and painter, James J. Audubon.

Join us as Dr. Eddleman takes us on our own visit to this historic place. The presentation will immediately follow the Historical Society meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Perryville Higher Education Center at 108 S. Progress Drive in Perryville.

The presentation is free and open to the public. (Photo attached)