SEMO medical team provides important care to Indiana basketball player
Everyone plays to win. But there are times when the final score is not the biggest storyline.
That was the case last month when the SEMO men's basketball team won its final home game of the year over Southern Indiana. With 17.7 seconds left in the game, USI player Tyler Henry collapsed on the bench. The player was stretchered off the court but was talking with teammates as he was taken to the hospital.
Both teams decided to end the game at that point with the Redhawks up 85-80.
SEMO coach Brad Korn praised the health professionals on the scene for providing quick aid to the player.
"You have to give Amanda Martin, our trainer, a ton of credit," Korn said. "She was over there right away along with all the EMTs and first responders. Those are critical moments as we've seen, unfortunately, in sports so you have to give them a ton of credit."
The Southeast Missourian reached out to Southern Indiana on Wednesday to check on the player. Ray Simmons, USI director of athletic communication, said due to HIPPA he was not allowed to share any updates other than Henry had been released by the hospital and was under observation by medical professionals. It was going to be a decision that evening if he would play.
Sure enough, Henry did see game action on Wednesday evening in his team's first-round OVC Tournament loss to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
We're glad to see the player is doing well and back on the court. Like Korn, we'd like to offer our praise to the SEMO medical team for their quick action. As we've seen in cases such as Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, medical personnel can play an important role in athletics. And sometimes it can be life-saving.
Comments
-
Column (3/3/23)Biden's 'America last' health treatyPresident Joe Biden's diplomats are negotiating a treaty with the World Health Organization to promote so-called global health equity. The premise is that in a pandemic or other worldwide disease emergency, Americans should not get better or faster...
-
Persistent barriers to broadband expansion need to be removedIn April of last year, I wrote in The Missouri Times about the importance of accelerating broadband deployment and the need for more widespread high--speed Internet access in Bollinger County, which ranks among the least connected counties in...
-
-
How US can turn China from foe into friendly competitorThe House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party held its first hearing this week. In interviews and joint statements Chair Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and ranking member Raja...
-
Editorial (3/1/23)Good news for Cape's hotels, restaurantsThere's some good news regarding Cape Girardeau's hotel-motel and restaurant tax receipts. A recent Southeast Missourian story by Nathan English reported the city's 2022 hotel-motel tax receipts exceeded $1 million, 13% more than the 2021 figure....
-
-
-
Column (2/28/23)The Ukraine war's prelude to what?The Ukraine mess is daily looking more like the Spanish Civil War of 1936 to 1939, a meat grinder that took 500,000 lives. That three-year conflict became a savage proxy war and prelude for the belligerents of World War II. The Ukraine battlefield...
-
Editorial (2/27/23)An opportunity to encourage young, aspiring entrepreneursAsk a young person what he or she wants to be when they grow up and you'll get a wide range of answers: doctor, lawyer, professional athlete the latter which fades quickly for most of us. It is always nice to hear ambitious young people also add...
-
-
Column (2/27/23)Biden's 'migrants first, Americans last' policyPresident Joe Biden's "Put Americans Last" policy is on full display at the chemical spill disaster in Ohio. Fearing for their lives, local residents of the small town of East Palestine, Ohio, have been forced to evacuate their homes, their eyes...
-
Column (2/25/23)Is Asbury Revival the start of next 'Jesus Revolution' in America?Earlier this month in a small Kentucky town, a small group of college students met informally at a school chapel. It wasn't flashy. The music was simple. There wasn't high production level of video and lights. But something unusual happened -- or...
-
Editorial (2/24/23)Cape airport receives important $1 million funding from FAAThe Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received some good news recently. The airport registered 8,132 enplanements in 2022, which surpassed the 8,000 enplanements benchmark to receive $600,000 from the federal government. The Federal Aviation...
-
Editorial (2/22/23)Editorial: Cape public schools superintendent search casts narrow netStrike while the iron is hot. Make hay while the sun shines. Early bird catches the worm. Truth in all of those axioms. This one, too: Take the time to do something correctly once, or make time to do it twice. Yet, again, it appears Cape Girardeau...
-
Editorial (2/21/23)FFA Week: Celebrating our current and future farmersShow of hands: Who likes to eat? Who wears clothes? Who uses products ranging from fuel to power vehicles to materials to build our homes? (Checks hands.) Yes, in fact, all of us. Thank a farmer, a rancher, a logger. The men and women who work in...
-
Editorial (2/17/23)Cape's new fire department rating a win for homeownersThere was some potentially good news for Cape Girardeau homeowners recently. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received an improved rating from the Insurance Services Offices in its September 2022 survey, which could lead to a decrease in insurance...
-
-
Editorial (2/15/23)Area lawmakers take a more regional approach to budget requestsWe understand each community has its own identity, its own opportunities and its own challenges. There is a certain amount of community pride. And some of that is good. However, working together in a collaborative way is almost always the best...
-
Editorial (2/13/23)Why we celebrate Valentine's DayOn Tuesday we will celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage. The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners are all favorites. But there is a powerful...
-
Editorial (2/10/23)Editorial: Cape Board of Education should tap the brakes on athletic complexThere are times for swift, decisive governmental action. Other times, though, call for officials to be deliberate, thoughtful, cautious. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education appears to have mistaken the latter for the former in regard to...
-
-
Editorial (2/8/23)Chiefs, Eagles to square off Sunday in the Super BowlSunday is the big day for professional football fans. This year's Super Bowl features the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be an excellent game. The Eagles breezed through the season with a 14-3 record and faced little...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.