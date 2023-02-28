A look at the new luxury living options in downtown Cape Girardeau

Theres a reason we use the word spend when talking about time. Just like currency, we choose what time to save and give away; we make trades and sacrifices to fulfill the ultimate dream we have for our lives.

And for many, living downtown sounds like an exciting dream, full of opportunities for experience and entertainment. But what about the comfort and qualities that make a place into a home? Are those also present in the downtown scene?

Thanks to local residential developers, Cape Girardeaus downtown landscape is becoming a place to both experience and call home. Newly constructed Main Street townhouses and Broadway-facing apartments are setting the scene for a full life. Complete with rich, detailed finishes and amenities like expansive windows, elevators, private garages, hardwood floors and top-of-the-line appliances, these spaces offer the luxuries people seek without compromising on location.

Kenny Pinkston, of Prestige Development, is just one of the visionaries making the idea of quality downtown living a reality. He built five river-facing townhouses, known as Riverview Court, on a hill between Broadway Street and the Century Casino on Main Street. Two of the southernmost townhouses were purchased by Tonya Friga and partners who have added elevators and high-end finishings for resale. These townhouses offer multi-family layouts, a unique offering for the area, and are now on the market.

Mike Peters, of SEMO Development Co., created another opportunity for river-facing living with seven townhouses on the East side of Broadway known as the Rivers Edge Townhomes. Each home features an expansive view of the river and walk-out balcony to give residents the fullest experience of life on the waterfront. The townhomes are also equipped with an elevator for increased accessibility and ease.

Listings for the two developments start at $750,000 and up.

Rust Communications developed the Scout Hall entertainment block at 420 Broadway, adjacent to the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel. Inside Scout Hall, there are six upscale apartments, between 1,200 and 2,600 square feet. Each unit is rich in detailed finishes and includes top-of-the-line appliances with private garages and elevator accessibility. These spaces redefine the meaning of downtown living, as theyre joined with the rest of Scout Hall which houses three restaurants  Speck, Omakase and Kennys Flippin Burgers  Brickwood Boutique retail, outdoor patios and soon-to-open Scout Hall music and event space.

The Scout Hall 2-bedroom apartments rent starts at $2,600. They are designed for those seeking quality of life in a safe urban setting, without large mortgage payments.

Both the apartments and townhouse developments offer luxury, high-end comfort and modern design in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau. They are places deserving of the title of home, and all that valuable time spent within their walls.