A look at Southeast Missouri housing with Terry Baker
Terry Baker is the association executive for Southeast Missouri Realtors, the trade association representing 397 Realtors in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and parts of Scott Counties with an additional 112 non-Realtor members who work in ancillary businesses.
B Magazine sat down with Baker in January to learn about the association, how it serves its members and what individuals should expect as the market fluctuates due to rising interest rates, inventory shortages and other economic and market challenges.
B Magazine: Tell me about your background and what led you to this position with Southeast Missouri Realtors.
Baker: I spent 20 years in public health, but I had been an agent. I was a Realtor in the early 2000s, 2006 to 2009, I think. While I enjoyed public health, this seemed to be a really good marriage of the two things that I really enjoyed, because I enjoyed being a Realtor. It just offers a lot of the same things I've done in not-for-profit work for years. So, I've been with the association for about five years.
B Magazine: What does Southeast Missouri Realtors provide for its members?
Baker: We are a local real estate trade association who has a working relationship with Missouri Realtors and National Association of Realtors. The goal is to give our local members here a voice in protecting private property rights for consumers. In this area, we serve three and a half counties, which is Cape, Bollinger, Perry and a small piece of Scott.
Even though we may have members who are outside of the area, we also have many affiliates like bankers, inspectors, some media people. So really, it's just the industry as a whole [working] to provide them with networking opportunities. And also, give them that voice here locally and at state, one to protect the industry and make sure that public policies are good for consumers and our members, and then to allow them to engage in the process.
B Magazine: Private property is the big calling card when it comes to public policy advocacy, right?
It is. When COVID happened, everybody went home, shut down. That was one of the things that National Association of Realtors worked to make sure our Realtor members were working, because we have people moving around in the state. And so we worked very closely with them to provide information to our members and also to public officials on the benefits of keeping this industry open and how to do so in a safe way. One of the things that Realtor members were [working on] and we've taken people up [to Jefferson City] to talk to our legislators about that [was the notary laws]. There are many industries who were working to change the online notary laws that hadn't been changed since 1972. The Realtors were successful in getting that changed. And that happened all during COVID.
Locally, we recently worked with the City of Jackson last year on their wastewater treatment plant because that system was nearing the end of life. And thats an infrastructure problem. And so we wanted to make sure that residents of Jackson had access to what they need in a responsible way. If that vote wouldn't have passed, then the city may have had to look at doing something differently.
B Magazine: Its been a wild few years in real estate. You've had the low interest rates. You've had the federal government flooding the market with cash. People staying at home during COVID, then coming out of COVID. But looking back, how has all this impacted the local real estate market?
Baker: We've been asked that question a lot recently. We tend to follow state and nation trends. Whats happening here is also happening across the nation. All of our stats really mirror those.
We do have a very low inventory of homes in this area. I think that's improving some by what I can see. Unfortunately, because the building has not caught up with the demand, we're going to probably see an issue with home inventories for a while.
The one thing we do as a membership organization is make sure that our members have the best tools. And that may be in developing partnerships. We're part of a regional MLS in this area. We do things with other area real estate associations, along with Missouri Realtors and national. We've assessed our own tools and our own membership. So, there's a lot thats happening other than the housing market that we follow.
We serve quite a few members. We look at things like how millennials have outpaced baby boomers. We want to make sure that we are developing leaders who are also following trends, who can work on public policy issues, can serve our own members and have the tools that they need, and are providing a good value with the resources that we offer. Developing volunteers, our own board of directors, and then those who can serve in the community and in organizations like Missouri Realtors.
B Magazine: One thing that I've heard is that if you want to build your own home in the city of Cape or Jackson, you almost have to go outside the city limits in the county. That it's getting harder and harder to build in the city. Is that fair?
Baker: I do think some of our communities have some challenges. There's only so much land. So yeah, I think those are going to be conversations that we continue to have as the need goes on that our members will be participating in to see how we can address things like that.
B Magazine: I was looking at Redfin.com earlier today. Nationally the median home price has fallen for 11 consecutive months. But how does that look locally? Cape Girardeaus median home price has increased over the last year, but number of homes sold decreased. So how do you evaluate the market?
Baker: We had a lot of demand the last few years, and so in my eyes, we're returning a little bit to normal. Are there challenges? Most definitely, because we still need homes. We need sellers to bring their homes onto the market. We still have a great need for a growing population. I guess [we need to] make sure that we're keeping up with demand and [have] a variety of affordable homes.
B Magazine: Looking ahead, you have the Federal Reserve that is continuing to increase interest rates. Any projections that you're hearing from your colleagues elsewhere about what real estate looks like in 2023 and 2024?
Baker: I definitely think it's something that we're all watching. Its kind of a wait and see mode right now. Definitely for buyers who are looking to purchase a home, we really encourage them to work with Realtors. Your first time homebuyers are really the group of people that we're seeing those challenges with.
For one, there is a lack of affordable homes on the market. I bought and sold homes over the last few years. So getting ready and putting yourself in a position to be ready is important. When your home comes on the market, it was only a matter of hours or maybe a few days [before it sold]. And so people who needed to make an informed decision maybe hadn't been able to do that.
Now that we're slowing down some, buyers are able to work with Realtors so that they can, one, if they have credit score issues, then they can clean that up prior to actually entering the process. They can work with lenders to help them make sure that they have everything in place. [Like with] down payment, there are tools in place to help them get a down payment. How much they're going to need? What can they afford?
Same thing with sellers. A seller, if they're going to enter the market, having that home ready and priced right and working with a Realtor will help them not have their property on the market as long. I think it's just that kind of key piece. Being ready to go, whether it's a buyer or seller, and working with a professional will help things get done.
B Magazine: How is today's housing market different from the one leading up to the Great Recession?
Baker: The one leading up to the Great Recession, there were some iffy lending practices. And I think that now a lot people are putting skin in the game. So they're putting down a payment. I think that is really the key point. Lending laws after that 2008 period really strengthened. The other thing is we're in a really different place when it comes to this economy and what's been driving things. While inflation is rising and things like that, its still a great time to buy a house.
B Magazine: Anecdotally, there doesn't seem to be a shortage of real estate agents. Are the numbers bearing that out in this area?
Baker: Yes, I have been processing new members this week. We actually have been preparing for the new year. We were anticipating a slight drop in our membership, but we have not seen that so far. It will be interesting to see what happens over the next few years.
B Magazine: From a consumer standpoint, what should folks look for in a real estate agent?
Baker: I think they should hire a professional. Hire someone who can assist you, who can help you decide when it is time to sell, time to buy and develop those relationships early.
When you hire a Realtor, you're hiring someone who has not only decided to get that continuing education. They're required to do that under license law. But a Realtor has agreed to go up and beyond to hold themselves to a higher level under the code of ethics. And I think that speaks volumes. They're not just there to market your property. They're there to do so much more.
I have experienced that when something goes wrong, many times your Realtor is the one who is going to be able to help be your rock and help you walk through those emotional times. The other thing is that they have a relationship with our local and state government and here within the membership so they can kind of keep a tab on things that are happening. They're often the ones who know what's coming, things like Internet, roadways, things like that. They're skilled in negotiations. So they're really going to be working on your best interest, and you want somebody in your corner who's going to be able to work for you and serve you during that process.
They have lots of great tools. Technology has improved over the last few years, and as a part of our association we have resources that are available, things like key boxes that are safe and reliable that we've made sure our members have as a way that adds value to their business. We're also part of a regional MLS, again, who provide some of the very best tools in the industry, so that they can offer comparisons and things like that so they can help sellers put their homes on at the right price at the right time. They have up to date market data. And that's really important. In these crazy times that we've been walking through, you really want somebody in your corner who can offer unbiased, fair advice and offer you fair and equal treatment.
- Is Asbury Revival the start of next 'Jesus Revolution' in America? (2/25/23)
- Why the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home is important for Southeast Missouri (2/14/23)
- Despite turbulent times, theres still opportunity heading into the New Year (12/31/22)
- Leveraging technology to make work more human (11/10/22)
- Albert Pujols has brought joy to fans on and off the field (9/27/22)
- Difference Makers play vital role in building a community (8/30/22)
- Difference Makers play vital role in building a community (8/27/22)
Comments
-
Local News 2/28/23Email shows concern for Cape schools' search 'process6A Feb. 15 email from a member of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education to the board's president indicates behind-the-scenes questioning of the board's process to hire a new superintendent. Board member Paul Cairns sent the email to Matt...
-
Local News 2/27/23Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgradeA campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation. Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn...
-
Local News 2/27/23Chaffee man faces assault, sex chargesA Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault charges after an investigation by Scott City Police. At about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20, officers with the Scott City Police Department arrested Brett Anthony Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, on charges...
-
Photo Gallery 2/27/23Luxury living options in downtown Cape GirardeauTheres a reason we use the word spend when talking about time. Just like currency, we choose what time to save and give away; we make trades and sacrifices to fulfill the ultimate dream we have for our lives. And for many, living downtown...
-
Photo Gallery 2/26/23Polar Plunge 2023
-
SoutheastHEALTH offers cardio-oncology services to benefit cancer and heart patientsWhen the diagnosis is cancer, medications and radiation therapy can save your life. However, these treatments can also lead to cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, hypertension or make your risk of heart disease greater....
-
Major Cape roadway improvements bumped up to 202310A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed Cape Girardeau municipal officials to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway. Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina...
-
Accreditation guides police policies, accountability2Before a Jackson police officer uses force to apprehend someone, or engages in a car chase, he or she has policy to think about. Chief James Humphreys said his department's policies would stack a few feet tall if they were printed out. It's an...
-
Southeast Missourian seeks records from district14In response to a state Sunshine Law request, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are compiling records regarding the Board of Education's search for a superintendent. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Southeast Missourian requested two types of...
-
Clippard Elementary educator on 1-year Ukraine anniversary1Friday, Feb. 24, marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tetiana Dronova and Viktoriia Kisil, who came to the U.S. in 2021 to attend Southeast Missouri State University, have not returned home to Ukraine since the start of...
-
Free smoke alarms offered by local Red CrossA one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/27/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting n Approval of closed-session minutes of Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting Communications/ reports --...
-
-
Interstate 55 crash leaves one deadA Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was driving a 2016 White Mack CXU truck pulling an...
-
Former Esquire Theater set for renovations6Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation. The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and...
-
Cape Airport communications tower to be relocated for terminal project1A remote communications outlet tower (RCO) will be relocated because it is in the current area where the new terminal is to be built at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday,...
-
Notre Dame to bring 'Little Mermaid' to stage this springNotre Dame Regional High School will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for face...
-
Bloomfield student case raises questions of safety, retaliation3BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Education has changed dramatically in recent generations. Teachers and administrators today face issues their predecessors did not, and families find themselves trying to navigate a system that doesn't always seem primed to help....
-
Supply chain plays villain to 'Khan!' concert at SEMOThe dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the...
-
Cape Girardeau County ME decision would need to be made by end of year7If Cape Girardeau County moves away from an elected coroner toward a medical examiner position, a vote by county commissioners would need to be taken this calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date, according to state...
-
Local author aims to help small businesses grow with new book1Dru Armitage of Chaffee, Missouri, has debuted his book "Overnight Marketing". Armitage has a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology from Southeast Missouri State University a "master's in business for a psychology student", he...
-
House catches fire off Highway 177 in Cape CountyA house on Hobbs Lane off Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County caught fire Thursday morning, Feb. 23. Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, said there appeared to be no people or pets in...
-
Scott City police using digital ticketing programThe Scott City Police Department is the latest local agency to adopt digital ticket-writing capabilities for traffic stops. Scott City police Capt. Chris Griggs said officers have been using the technology for about a month and "so far, so good."...
-
Photo Gallery 2/24/2319th Annual Discover Life Church Ladies Tea PartyOn Feb 24., Discover Life Church, previously known as Cape First, held its 19th Annual Ladies Tea Party event at the church's Cape Girardeau location. The event included shopping, tea and food, music and guest speaker Sarah Wehrli.
-
Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
-
After-hours club operator cited again12The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...
-
Discover Life same church new name4Citing a desire to move away from a location-focused name and toward one focused on its vision, Cape First Church has rebranded to Discover Life Church, church officials announced Sunday, Feb. 19. The congregation, which began in 1920 in a...
-
Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspectA juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17,...
-
Most read 2/23/23Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee Schools4A whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director. The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a...
-
Most read 2/23/23Weather blamed for one fatality, wrecks, downed lines in Cape1Severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, resulted in numerous traffic issues. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes. A reported crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 93 mile marker. Traffic was being directed to the off-ramp at...
-
Most read 2/22/23Editorial: Cape public schools superintendent search casts narrow net13Strike while the iron is hot. Make hay while the sun shines. Early bird catches the worm. Truth in all of those axioms. This one, too: Take the time to do something correctly once, or make time to do it twice. Yet, again, it appears Cape Girardeau...
-
-
Most read 2/21/23Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospiceATLANTA -- Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.