Circle Fiber: Your hometown network

Say goodbye to slow internet, limited data, and hidden fees when you make the switch to Circle Fiber-Poplar Bluffs hometown network. Our 100 % all fiber network delivers lightning-fast speeds straight to your doorstep revolutionizing the way you work and play online.

Now, with the opening of our new interactive retail store, located at 1347 North Westwood Boulevard, you can connect with our local team and experience fiber-fast speeds first-hand. Our knowledgeable staff will guide you through our plans and services, making it easy to choose the best fit for your needs. Whether youre a business owner who wants to boost productivity or a family who wants to stay connected, our team is ready to help.

So why wait? Ditch the slow internet and join the Circle Fiber Fast Lane today!

Join the B Magazine newsletter The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.

And heres the catch-there isnt one. No contracts, no data caps, no hidden fees, no robots.

For more information visit,

www.circlefiber.com, or

give us a call at 573-785-4400.