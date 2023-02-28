Historic downtown Cape Girardeau developments given new life
Restoring older buildings especially those dating back to the late 1800s and early 1900s is not an easy feat. It is usually much simpler to buy a new building and avoid the headache of adapting a century-old property to fit modern standards.
Still, more than a few developers and business leaders have stepped up to the challenge of restoring downtown Cape Girardeaus historic buildings. These restored buildings are testaments to progress and monuments to history.
They are also, quite simply, places for the community to shop, dine and grow in. Here are a few projects currently in process or recently opened. The Rivers & Rails complex at 101 William provides unique retail space for specialty shops; The buildings at 121 Water Street contain eateries and bars next to the river; The facility at 1 S. Main will contain a state-of-the-art behavioral health clinic.
Shop - 101William Street
The long building at the corner of William and Aquamsi Street was constructed circa the early 1900s to house Godard Grocer Co., a St Louis-based wholesale grocer, according to research done by historic preservationist Terri Foley. Groceries would come off the railroad to be housed at the warehouse before being distributed to grocery stores around Cape Girardeau.
Current building owner Brennon Todt says the building also served as the headquarters for the construction of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge. Since the property is historically associated with both the river and railroad, Todt decided to name his renovated retail complex on 101 William Street, River & Rails.
He acquired the building in 2020 and renovations on the property took about a year. Todt is president and founder of Todt Roofing & Construction, and he used his knowledge to help restore the historic building.
My vision was to take the old warehouse and continue with the warehouse theme, but make it have a modern application, Todt said. We tried to preserve as many original elements of the building, such as the wooden beams and the brick facade and the concrete floors. And show [others] that before we tear down old buildings, lets look at ways they can be repurposed.
The River & Rails complex contains six total rental spaces, with three spaces currently available at the time this article was written in February 2023. Todt kept the rental spaces open and simple, almost like a warehouse, but with modern touches complementing the old craftsmanship. One of the reasons Todt says he loves the building is because of its remarkably square shape, making it ideal for retail.
From the beginning I had envisioned creating affordable yet classy retail spaces. I wanted them to be simple, but yet attractive to the community, even to the point that the goal really was to draw new businesses into the area, Todt said.
So far, the three tenants of Rivers & Rails fit Todts vision perfectly. Two are new businesses and one is operating out of brick and mortar for the first time. The tenants include: Water & William Olive Oil Co., which specializes in infused olive oil and balsamic vinegar; Hot Sauce Werks, which specializes in hot sauce and other specialty sauces; Frame A Memory Photography, which specializes in maternity and newborn photography.
I think that some [of the tenants] knew the building as symbolic of the entrepreneurial spirit and the hope of growth in Cape Girardeau, Todt said.
Todt says he is grateful for Old Town Cape and all the city leaders for their role in supporting the project and sharing his enthusiasm for restoring historic buildings.
Dine - 121-127 Water Street
The three conjoined buildings stretching from 121 to 127 Water Street were initially constructed in 1870, according to research by Foley. The building was originally a commission warehouse and grocery store, owned by Irish immigrant Patrick Dempsey. With its location on Water Street, facing the Mississippi River, the P.H. Dempsey stores business was likely driven by steamboat traffic, according to the research. This proximity to the river before the flood wall was constructed also means the location suffered flooding damage often.
More recently, the building has housed various restaurants and bars.
Today, the Water Street building houses three of Capes unique dining and drink experiences: Bon Bons, Le Lounge and Many Good Things (MGT). However, the renovations that made this all possible started with the vision of current property owner and SoutheastHEALTH neonatologist Dr. Paul Caruso, who purchased the building sometime between 2016 and 2017.
[I wanted to] preserve the historic nature [of the building] and do anything to help revitalize downtown, Caruso said.
The building required a lot of renovations, but Caruso kept the original circular port-style window openings and Dempsey grocery mural on the right side of the building facing Broadway. He also had new wooden doors made to match the original exterior of the historic building.
He said they basically renovated the entire building. They put in a new system to support the roof, rerouted the plumbing and updated the brickwork. Bon Bons and Le Lounge owner, Stephenie Gardiner, helped Caruso with renovations and later moved her businesses into the space. Caruso said the renovations took about two years.
Bon Bons of Cape Girardeau is a specialty bakery and popular lunch spot. Le Lounge, also owned by Gardiner, is a family-friendly spot for drinks and food above Bon Bons. One reason Gardiner loves 127 Water Street is its proximity to the river and how easy it makes owning two businesses.
I like having both [businesses] together cause it makes it easy for me to be there, Gardiner said. Theyre two separate businesses and two separate styles, but theyre still from the same background.
On the other side of the building, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart opened MGT on Dec. 17, 2021. MGT is a craft microbrewery in pursuit of the perfect beer. They chose the historic location because of its warm inviting feel, which Stewart said is important to a brewerys atmosphere. They wanted a place people feel comfortable in.
They also loved the glass garage door, so they have the option of opening up the space when the weather is good. They said it took about six months to finish renovations, after Carusos first renovations.
Water is a quiet street with a lot of potential, Stewart said. [This place] is small enough to make the vision [of MGT] work and make it viable.
Grow - 1 S Main Street
The brick building on the corner of Main Street and Independence is believed to date back to about 1900. Morning Star Behavioral Associates CEO and current building owner Lindsey Pippins said records are sparse for the property.
The building served as a Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for many years until Plaza Tire Company took over the operation in 1987, according to research done by Foley. It later housed Capaha Bank, The Plant Lady and Benchmark Construction when the building was bought by Pam Abercrombie of Capaha Bank in 1998.
Now, Pippins is completely reconstructing the buildings interior to be the perfect space for Morning Stars flagship clinic.
Pippins won Codefis 1ST50K competition in 2017 and brought Morning Star to Cape Girardeau. As a company, Morning Star focuses on working with individuals who have disabilities to grow their independence through the science of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) and individual-based approaches to behavioral therapy.
Pippins said she chose the building for Morning Stars flagship clinic because of its central location and access to everything downtown Cape has to offer. Historically, she said day habilitation centers and ABA clinics have existed on the outskirts of communities, but Morning Stars goal is to put their clients and people with disabilities at the center of things.
The possibilities are truly endless, Pippins said. Not only does [this clinic] highlight and change the makeup of our downtown historic region, it really sets a precedent of realizing that people with disabilities, though they are coming to [Morning Star] to grow and get help, have so much to give the community and are a vital part of it.
Pippins said this clinic will also help Morning Star partner and connect with as many community programs as humanly possible.
Morning Star acquired the building in early 2021 and began renovations by early 2022. It has been a huge undertaking, but Pippins estimates the clinic will be move-in ready sometime this spring.
She said most of the building had to be completely gutted and renovated, especially in the warehouse portion of the building where floors were uneven and required four feet of laid concrete to create a cohesive space. Because of the many changes, Pippins calls 1 Main a historic shell of a building with a brand new building in it.
Some fun additions to the building include a yellow play slide, virtual reality station, gaming arcade and training kitchen.
Theres nothing that says treatment cant be fun, Pippins said.
On the second floor of 1 Main, Pippins says there will be three luxury apartments called the 1 Lofts opening for leasing sometime this summer. They will have a separate entrance from the clinic, and her goal for these living spaces is to provide cool river views that highlight the river wall and downtown living.
Our goal is also to complement Cape, Pippins said. You cant complement Cape in a brand new building. We want to complement the culture that already exists and that [culture exists] in historic buildings.
Comments
-
Local News 2/28/23Email shows concern for Cape schools' search 'process6A Feb. 15 email from a member of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education to the board's president indicates behind-the-scenes questioning of the board's process to hire a new superintendent. Board member Paul Cairns sent the email to Matt...
-
Local News 2/27/23Campground at Wappapello Lake closed for $1.9 million upgradeA campground at Wappapello Lake will be closed through the 2023 recreation season for a major rehabilitation. Redman Creek East will get electric, water and sewer work, as well as new campsite pads and road work, operations manager Bart Dearborn...
-
Local News 2/27/23Chaffee man faces assault, sex chargesA Scott County man was arrested on domestic assault charges after an investigation by Scott City Police. At about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 20, officers with the Scott City Police Department arrested Brett Anthony Medley, 23, of Chaffee, Missouri, on charges...
-
Photo Gallery 2/27/23Luxury living options in downtown Cape GirardeauTheres a reason we use the word spend when talking about time. Just like currency, we choose what time to save and give away; we make trades and sacrifices to fulfill the ultimate dream we have for our lives. And for many, living downtown...
-
Photo Gallery 2/26/23Polar Plunge 2023
-
SoutheastHEALTH offers cardio-oncology services to benefit cancer and heart patientsWhen the diagnosis is cancer, medications and radiation therapy can save your life. However, these treatments can also lead to cardiovascular complications, including heart failure, hypertension or make your risk of heart disease greater....
-
Major Cape roadway improvements bumped up to 202310A "noticeable deterioration" in recent months and a stream of resident complaints have pushed Cape Girardeau municipal officials to reshuffle upcoming street projects to expedite improvements to a major roadway. Lexington Avenue -- from Carolina...
-
Accreditation guides police policies, accountability2Before a Jackson police officer uses force to apprehend someone, or engages in a car chase, he or she has policy to think about. Chief James Humphreys said his department's policies would stack a few feet tall if they were printed out. It's an...
-
Southeast Missourian seeks records from district14In response to a state Sunshine Law request, Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are compiling records regarding the Board of Education's search for a superintendent. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Southeast Missourian requested two types of...
-
Clippard Elementary educator on 1-year Ukraine anniversary1Friday, Feb. 24, marked the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tetiana Dronova and Viktoriia Kisil, who came to the U.S. in 2021 to attend Southeast Missouri State University, have not returned home to Ukraine since the start of...
-
Free smoke alarms offered by local Red CrossA one-day coordinated effort to place free smoke alarms in Cape Girardeau residences will take place Saturday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a release from American Red Cross, fires are America's most frequent disaster, and the...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/27/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting n Approval of closed-session minutes of Thursday, Feb. 23 meeting Communications/ reports --...
-
-
Interstate 55 crash leaves one deadA Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was driving a 2016 White Mack CXU truck pulling an...
-
Former Esquire Theater set for renovations6Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation. The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and...
-
Cape Airport communications tower to be relocated for terminal project1A remote communications outlet tower (RCO) will be relocated because it is in the current area where the new terminal is to be built at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday,...
-
Notre Dame to bring 'Little Mermaid' to stage this springNotre Dame Regional High School will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for face...
-
Bloomfield student case raises questions of safety, retaliation3BLOOMFIELD, Mo. Education has changed dramatically in recent generations. Teachers and administrators today face issues their predecessors did not, and families find themselves trying to navigate a system that doesn't always seem primed to help....
-
Supply chain plays villain to 'Khan!' concert at SEMOThe dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the...
-
Cape Girardeau County ME decision would need to be made by end of year7If Cape Girardeau County moves away from an elected coroner toward a medical examiner position, a vote by county commissioners would need to be taken this calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date, according to state...
-
Local author aims to help small businesses grow with new book1Dru Armitage of Chaffee, Missouri, has debuted his book "Overnight Marketing". Armitage has a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology from Southeast Missouri State University a "master's in business for a psychology student", he...
-
House catches fire off Highway 177 in Cape CountyA house on Hobbs Lane off Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County caught fire Thursday morning, Feb. 23. Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, said there appeared to be no people or pets in...
-
Scott City police using digital ticketing programThe Scott City Police Department is the latest local agency to adopt digital ticket-writing capabilities for traffic stops. Scott City police Capt. Chris Griggs said officers have been using the technology for about a month and "so far, so good."...
-
Photo Gallery 2/24/2319th Annual Discover Life Church Ladies Tea PartyOn Feb 24., Discover Life Church, previously known as Cape First, held its 19th Annual Ladies Tea Party event at the church's Cape Girardeau location. The event included shopping, tea and food, music and guest speaker Sarah Wehrli.
-
Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
-
After-hours club operator cited again12The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...
-
Discover Life same church new name4Citing a desire to move away from a location-focused name and toward one focused on its vision, Cape First Church has rebranded to Discover Life Church, church officials announced Sunday, Feb. 19. The congregation, which began in 1920 in a...
-
Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspectA juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17,...
-
Most read 2/23/23Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee Schools4A whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director. The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a...
-
Most read 2/23/23Weather blamed for one fatality, wrecks, downed lines in Cape1Severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, resulted in numerous traffic issues. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes. A reported crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 93 mile marker. Traffic was being directed to the off-ramp at...
-
Most read 2/22/23Editorial: Cape public schools superintendent search casts narrow net13Strike while the iron is hot. Make hay while the sun shines. Early bird catches the worm. Truth in all of those axioms. This one, too: Take the time to do something correctly once, or make time to do it twice. Yet, again, it appears Cape Girardeau...
-
-
Most read 2/21/23Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospiceATLANTA -- Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.