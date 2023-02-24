Cape airport receives important $1 million funding from FAA
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received some good news recently.
The airport registered 8,132 enplanements in 2022, which surpassed the 8,000 enplanements benchmark to receive $600,000 from the federal government. The Federal Aviation Administration then came back and said they would add an additional $400,000 to the total to reach $1 million, a marker traditionally reserved for 10,000 enplanements. The additional funding recognized that Cape Girardeau would have likely reached the 10,000 enplanements marker if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's important for our airport, for the continued investment in the infrastructure," Amos said of the additional funding, noting there is need for repairs of taxiways and runways. "I'm thrilled that we'll be able to have additional dollars put forward toward future projects."
SkyWest, the previous commercial airliner that offered service between Cape Girardeau and Chicago, made up more than 6,400 of the enplanements. Contour, which made its first flight from Cape Girardeau to Nashville in October, added 1,420. The other 300 came from Cape Air and Southeast Missouri State University charter flights. The university continues to build its promising commercial pilot program.
The 2022 total follows 8,889 boardings in 2021. But 2022 was a transition year for the Cape airport, which switched commercial carriers and connecting cities. The long-term trend for the airport has been strong.
There's certainly significant investment being made with a $12 million terminal on the way. The $4.8 million Taxiway Bravo project at the airport has been under construction since the fall, using a portion of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds. And airport management is are taking steps on the T-hangar construction project, expected to total $2.9 million.
There are also conversations about Contour adding another destination beyond Nashville. Pre-COVID, Skywest was certainly doing well with many Cape Girardeau customers opting to take the flight from CGI to O'Hare. We would hope a direct flight there would be possible in the future.
There's a lot to be excited about with the airport. We're happy to see Cape receive the milestone funding, which should help propel it forward during this important time.
Comments
-
Column (2/24/23)Marie Kondo, welcome to the world of go with the flowMarie Kondo recently said that she's "kind of given up," and I'm so thrilled for her. Welcome to the world of go with the flow. If the glass is half full, then my house is half clean. Kondo told The Washington Post that the huge change happened...
-
Column (2/23/23)Nikki Haley brings a new face to freedomThe Republican Party's newest presidential candidate, former South Carolina Gov. and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, introduced herself by showcasing her roots as a child of immigrants. Haley's family, originally from India,...
-
Editorial (2/22/23)Editorial: Cape public schools superintendent search casts narrow netStrike while the iron is hot. Make hay while the sun shines. Early bird catches the worm. Truth in all of those axioms. This one, too: Take the time to do something correctly once, or make time to do it twice. Yet, again, it appears Cape Girardeau...
-
Column (2/22/23)Destroying meritocracy is deadlyA recent epidemic of airline near misses deserves both attention and reflection. In mid-December, a San Francisco-bound United Airlines Boeing 777-200 airliner, just a little over a minute after taking off from Maui, Hawaii, suddenly dived. It lost...
-
-
Column (2/21/23)Failing to fix what's broken would be the real nightmarePresident Joe Biden tweeted last week that he will be a "nightmare" for Republicans who dream of cutting Social Security and Medicare. With this statement, Biden showed that he's either shockingly ignorant about these two programs and any Republican...
-
Editorial (2/21/23)FFA Week: Celebrating our current and future farmersShow of hands: Who likes to eat? Who wears clothes? Who uses products ranging from fuel to power vehicles to materials to build our homes? (Checks hands.) Yes, in fact, all of us. Thank a farmer, a rancher, a logger. The men and women who work in...
-
-
Column (2/18/23)Protecting children and empowering parentsIt is nearly 400 miles from Sikeston to Kansas City. That's about the same distance a Southeast Missouri resident would have to drive to get to Atlanta, Chicago or Des Moines. Despite this great distance, I think we all felt a sense of hometown...
-
Column (2/18/23)Social Security reform about principles, not accountingPer CNN and other media outlets, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ran his first campaign for Congress in 2012, he expressed support for "privatizing" Social Security. They predict, with little surprise, that this should provide red meat for attacks...
-
Column (2/17/23)Doctors and nurses are not racistsDoctors and nurses are not racists. They're everyday heroes. But left-wing activists and their media allies, including The New York Times, blame health care workers for the poorer health outcomes of Black patients. That's a cheap shot and a lie. On...
-
Editorial (2/17/23)Cape's new fire department rating a win for homeownersThere was some potentially good news for Cape Girardeau homeowners recently. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department received an improved rating from the Insurance Services Offices in its September 2022 survey, which could lead to a decrease in insurance...
-
Column (2/16/23)Populism is not the same as democracyYou hear it all the time, including from me: Our politics is too partisan, too polarized, too divided. Why can't both parties work together for the common good? But it's worth pointing out that sometimes bipartisan consensus is awful. The worst form...
-
-
Editorial (2/15/23)Area lawmakers take a more regional approach to budget requestsWe understand each community has its own identity, its own opportunities and its own challenges. There is a certain amount of community pride. And some of that is good. However, working together in a collaborative way is almost always the best...
-
Editorial (2/13/23)Why we celebrate Valentine's DayOn Tuesday we will celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage. The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners are all favorites. But there is a powerful...
-
Editorial (2/10/23)Editorial: Cape Board of Education should tap the brakes on athletic complexThere are times for swift, decisive governmental action. Other times, though, call for officials to be deliberate, thoughtful, cautious. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education appears to have mistaken the latter for the former in regard to...
-
-
Editorial (2/8/23)Chiefs, Eagles to square off Sunday in the Super BowlSunday is the big day for professional football fans. This year's Super Bowl features the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be an excellent game. The Eagles breezed through the season with a 14-3 record and faced little...
-
Editorial (2/6/23)Night to Shine is a fun event for those with special needsThere are community galas. High school proms. But you'd be hard pressed to find more joy on the faces of attendees than at Night to Shine, an annual prom-style event organized for individuals with special needs. Started in 2015 by the Tim Tebow...
-
Editorial (2/3/23)In celebration of National Catholic Schools WeekThis area has many excellent schools -- both public and private. And each is made up of dedicated educators who consider their occupation as a calling and not simply a job. In nearly every edition of the Southeast Missourian you'll find stories and...
-
-
Editorial (2/1/23)Editorial: Lawmakers should raise vote threshold, not signature requirement to amend ConstitutionOne of the top priorities this legislative session in the Missouri General Assembly is to reevaluate how the state amends its Constitution. Missouri passed Amendment 3 with 53% of the vote in November, legalizing the use and sale of recreational...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.