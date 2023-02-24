News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-24-23
Lord Jesus, we trust in you with our heart and seek your guidance always. Amen.
More to explore
-
Cape Girardeau County ME decision would need to be made by end of year1If Cape Girardeau County moves away from an elected coroner toward a medical examiner position, a vote by county commissioners would need to be taken this calendar year in order to make the switch at the earliest possible date, according to state...
-
Former Esquire Theater set for renovations1Once an icon, now an eyesore, the Esquire Theater building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau is finally getting a renovation. The long-vacant and once-deteriorating historic building could open as early as this fall in the new form of an office and...
-
Cape Airport communications tower to be relocated for terminal projectA remote communications outlet tower (RCO) will be relocated because it is in the current area where the new terminal is to be built at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday,...
-
Supply chain plays villain to 'Khan!' concert at SEMOThe dastardly supply chain strikes again! The Southeast Wind Symphony's plans for a concert, featuring hero and villain musical themes from the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" films, were foiled when the music could not be delivered in time for the...
-
Notre Dame to bring 'Little Mermaid' to stage this springNotre Dame Regional High School will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, with doors opening at 2 p.m. for face...
-
Local author aims to help small businesses grow with new bookDru Armitage of Chaffee, Missouri, has debuted his book "Overnight Marketing". Armitage has a master's degree in industrial organizational psychology from Southeast Missouri State University a "master's in business for a psychology student", he...
-
Interstate 55 crash leaves one deadA Sturdivant, Missouri, resident died Wednesday, Feb. 22, in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 at Cape Girardeau. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Redawn Milam, 36, who was driving a 2016 White Mack CXU truck pulling an...
-
House catches fire off Highway 177 in Cape CountyA house on Hobbs Lane off Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County caught fire Thursday morning, Feb. 23. Sgt. Cody Windbigler, public information officer for the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office, said there appeared to be no people or pets in...
-
Scott City police using digital ticketing programThe Scott City Police Department is the latest local agency to adopt digital ticket-writing capabilities for traffic stops. Scott City police Capt. Chris Griggs said officers have been using the technology for about a month and "so far, so good."...
-
Cape man pleads guilty to possession of machine gun3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 21, to possessing a fully automatic weapon. Kaydence K. Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a machine gun after he was pulled over by police in October for...
-
After-hours club operator cited again12The Cape Girardeau renter who has been the subject of a dozen previous citations since June for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club was cited again this past weekend. Keith McFerren, tenant for the property at 1621 Independence St.,...
-
Discover Life same church new name4Citing a desire to move away from a location-focused name and toward one focused on its vision, Cape First Church has rebranded to Discover Life Church, church officials announced Sunday, Feb. 19. The congregation, which began in 1920 in a...
-
Serving those with special needs presents challenges within school districtsBLOOMFIELD, Mo. Education has changed dramatically in recent generations. Teachers and administrators today face issues their predecessors did not, and families find themselves trying to navigate a system that doesn't always seem primed to help....
-
Missing juvenile found in Arkansas with Cape County suspectA juvenile was located in Arkansas last week with a Cape Girardeau County suspect wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for alleged sex crimes. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers learned of a missing juvenile the morning of Friday, Feb 17,...
-
Whistleblower suit filed against Chaffee Schools2A whistleblower lawsuit was filed Feb. 13 in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court on behalf of Mary Hall of Jackson, Chaffee High School's vice principal and the district's curriculum director. The action is the latest legal salvo stemming from a...
-
Audit shows City of Cape on good financial footing2Lisa Mills, finance director for the City of Cape Girardeau, said the fiscal year 2022 audit presented before Cape Girardeau City Council members Tuesday, Feb. 21, showed the city was in "good health" financially. The audit was conducted by Cape...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/23/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Feb. 16 meeting Communications/ reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908...
-
Weather blamed for one fatality, wrecks, downed lines in Cape1Severe weather Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 22, resulted in numerous traffic issues. Motorists are being asked to consider alternate routes. A reported crash occurred on Interstate 55 at the 93 mile marker. Traffic was being directed to the off-ramp at...
-
Local unemployment still below state average; Bootheel among state's highestUnemployment in three local counties, according to the most recently available figures from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, remains notably lower than the statewide average of 2.8%, recorded in December. n Cape Girardeau:...
-
Most read 2/22/23Editorial: Cape public schools superintendent search casts narrow net11Strike while the iron is hot. Make hay while the sun shines. Early bird catches the worm. Truth in all of those axioms. This one, too: Take the time to do something correctly once, or make time to do it twice. Yet, again, it appears Cape Girardeau...
-
Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Osage Centre set to get fresh coats of paint4Two Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facilities will soon be getting new coats of paint. Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve Loyd Slinkard Painting Co. Inc. as the contractor for the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center...
-
Cape Girardeau police to host Citizens Academy3The Cape Girardeau Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy this spring for anyone interested. In a similar style to the City of Cape Girardeau's Citizens Academy, the series of weekly classes will give participants a more in-depth look...
-
Jackson bridge, sidewalk project completion delayed two monthsWhen it comes to construction, unexpected issues can arise that may serve to push back the expected finish of a project. At the recommendation of city engineer Anna Bergmark, a $40,957.56 change order was approved Tuesday, Feb. 21, by Jackson's...
-
Mother Son Game Night returns next week to Cape Girardeau SportsPlexThe City of Cape Girardeau will hold its annual Mother Son Game Night on Friday, March 17. The game night from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way will be full of games, races, archery, batting cages, Nerf wars and...
-
SEMO to host High School Honor Band Festival next weekBand students from Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky will participate in the High School Honor Band Festival on Monday, Feb. 27, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Band directors from 34 high schools nominated their students, and...
-
New inner ear program aims to help students academicallyStudents say they have headaches, are too tired to pay attention and are dizzy. Chance White of Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston said he believes he can help. White has a doctorate in physical therapy and is a vestibular dysfunction...
-
Three Cape school board candidates address voters13Three candidates for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education addressed voters Thursday night, Feb. 16, at a gathering of Cape Girardeau County Republicans. All seven candidates running for the three positions up for election were invited...
-
-
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospiceATLANTA -- Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered...
-
Asking for a medical examiner in Cape Girardeau County48This story has been updated. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, accompanied by a group of law enforcement professionals, asked county commissioners Thursday, Feb. 16, to consider establishing the position of medical examiner to...
-
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemicRIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's Carnival is back. Glittery and outrageous costumes were prepared again. Samba songs were ringing out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties were flooding the streets....
-