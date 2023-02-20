News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Civil Air Patrol Trail of Tears Composite Squadron Cadets Earn Promotions
Five cadet members of the local Civil Air Patrol Squadron, Trail of Tears Composite Squadron, recently completed the requirements for their current achievements. Cadet Chief Master Sergeant L. Ragain completed the requirement for Achievement 8 and continued at the rank of Cadet Chief Master Sergeant. Cadet Staff Sergeant P. Allred completed the requirements of Achievement 4 and earned rank of Cadet Technical Sergeant. Cadet Airman E. Thiele completed the Achievement 2 earning the rank of Cadet Airman 1st Class. Cadets N. Duncan and T. Weinhold completed the requirements of Achievement 1 earning the Curry Award and the rank of Cadet Airman.
Cadet Airman 1st Class e. Thiele was named Cadet of the Month for December 2022. Cadet Chief Master Sergeant L. Ragain was named Cadet of the Month for January 2023.
Promotions and awards were celebrated on January 5 and February 16, 2023.
About Trail of Tears Composite Squadron
The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron in located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and serves the surrounding area. The Trail of Tears Composite Squadron meets weekly at the Cape Armory (2626 Independence Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703) on Thursdays at 6 pm. For more information about the squadron, visit our website Trailoftears.cap.gov or our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MOCAP127.
About Missouri Wing
The Missouri Wing of the Civil Air Patrol is composed of over 800 members organized in almost thirty units located throughout the state. Assets include eight single-engine aircraft, twenty-two vehicles, and extensive communication equipment. The wing conducted four search and rescue missions, twenty-six training missions, as well as nine other state and federal support missions, in 2021 and was credited with two finds. Visit mowg.cap.gov for more information.
About Civil Air Patrol
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAPs 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state, and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAPs Cadet Programs. Visit www.CAP.News or www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com for more information.
