Today in History
Today is Wednesday, March 1, the 60th day of 2023. There are 305 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 1, 1974, seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in January 1975, though Mardian's conviction was later reversed.)
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon, having escaped exile in Elba, arrived in Cannes, France, and headed for Paris to begin his "Hundred Days" rule.
In 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state as President Andrew Johnson signed a proclamation.
In 1893, inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
In 1932, Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, New Jersey. (Remains identified as those of the child were found the following May.)
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, back from the Yalta Conference, proclaimed the meeting a success as he addressed a joint session of Congress.
In 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators' gallery of the U.S. House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress.
In 1966, the Soviet space probe Venera 3 impacted the surface of Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to reach another planet; however, Venera was unable to transmit any data, its communications system having failed.
In 1971, a bomb went off inside a men's room at the U.S. Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.
In 2005, Dennis Rader, the churchgoing family man accused of leading a double life as the BTK serial killer, was charged in Wichita, Kansas, with 10 counts of first-degree murder. (Rader later pleaded guilty and received multiple life sentences.) A closely divided Supreme Court outlawed the death penalty for juvenile criminals.
In 2010, Jay Leno returned as host of NBC's "The Tonight Show."
In 2015, tens of thousands marched through Moscow in honor of slain Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who had been shot to death on Feb. 27.
In 2020, state officials said New York City had its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, a woman in her late 30s who had contracted the virus while traveling in Iran. Health officials in Washington state, announcing what was believed at the time to be the second U.S. death from the coronavirus, said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the Seattle area.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, still deadlocked with Republican congressional leaders, formally enacted $85 billion in across-the-board spending cuts a few hours before the midnight deadline required by law. In Bangladesh, protesters clashed with police for a second day and the death toll rose to at least 44 from violence triggered by a death sentence given to an Islamic party leader for crimes linked to Bangladesh's 1971 independence war.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, escalating tensions with China and other trading partners and raising the prospect of higher prices for Americans. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects winners of the peace prize, announced that someone using a stolen identity nominated Trump for the award. The committee leader said it appeared the same person was responsible for forging nominations in 2017, as well.
One year ago: Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas, bombarding the central square in Ukraine's second-biggest city and Kyiv's main TV tower in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a blatant campaign of terror. In his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden aimed to rally the American public to bear the costs of supporting Ukraine's fight to stave off the massive Russian invasion. He also outlined his plans to combat soaring inflation.
Today's birthdays: Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 96. Rock singer Mike D'Abo (Manfred Mann) is 79. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-La., is 79. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 79. Actor Dirk Benedict is 78. Actor-director Ron Howard is 69. Country singer Janis Oliver (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 69. Actor Catherine Bach is 68. Actor Tim Daly is 67. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 66. Rock musician Bill Leen is 61. Actor Bryan Batt is 60. Actor Maurice Benard is 60. Actor Russell Wong is 60. Actor Chris Eigeman is 58. Actor George Eads is 56. Actor Javier Bardem is 54. Actor Jack Davenport is 50. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 50. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 49. Singer Tate Stevens is 48. Actor Jensen Ackles is 45. TV host Donovan Patton is 45. Actor Joe Tippett is 41. Actor Lupita Nyong'o is 40. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 36. R&B singer Sammie is 36. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 29.
-
Cape Girardeau school board sets interviews for superintendentCape Girardeau Board of Education members have announced they will interview two candidates for the position of superintendent Tuesday, Feb 28. "We are very excited to have two highly-qualified candidates to interview for this position," said board...
-
Local safety plan effort receives federal grantA total of $160,000 in federal money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be used to help local officials in Southeast Missouri craft a "comprehensive" safety action plan. Members of the Southeast Missouri Metropolitan Planning...
-
Old Town Cape partners with SendAFriend for Youth Entrepreneurship Day this summerOld Town Cape is once again partnering with SendAFriend to award several scholarships and host Youth Entrepreneurship Day on Saturday, July 8, in downtown Cape Girardeau. SendAFriend was created by Jackson native Tyler Macke in 2018. The business...
-
-
-
Hovis hopes third time's a charm for 'right to repair'If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. State GOP Rep, Barry Hovis of Whitewater's District 146 is making his third attempt since joining the legislature in 2019 to get a "right to repair" bill passed in the General Assembly. House Bill 698,...
-
Three Cape school board candidates address voters12Three candidates for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education addressed voters Thursday night, Feb. 16, at a gathering of Cape Girardeau County Republicans. All seven candidates running for the three positions up for election were invited...
-
Notre Dame Boosters hold Bulldog Madness fundraising eventThe Notre Dame Regional High School Booster Club's Bulldog Madness is back next month. Attendees of the event, for anyone 21 or older, can watch the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, at Deerfield Lodge, 6275 County Road 313 in Cape...
-
Its book sale time at Cape Girardeau Public LibraryIs your bookshelf looking empty or have you caught all the way up on your to-be-read pile? Well, you are in luck, the Cape Girardeau Public Library is having its Friends of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Spring Book Sale. Friends of the Library...
-
-
-
Elroy Kinder: Preserving, sharing history was his life3Elroy Kinder was a man passionate about the past and focused on preserving it for the future. A father, husband, teacher, veteran and historian, Kinder died Dec. 30, 2022, a few weeks before his 89th birthday. His friends, family and those...
-
Column: FFA instills values that last for a lifetime7It's a sharp jacket. Somehow, it's disappeared. Probably my youngest sister, Kim, borrowed it for some reason back in the day -- maybe Halloween for one of her bunch -- and didn't return it. Must admit, I haven't looked for it in decades. No real...
-
Asking for a medical examiner in Cape Girardeau County40This story has been updated. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, accompanied by a group of law enforcement professionals, asked county commissioners Thursday, Feb. 16, to consider establishing the position of medical examiner to...
-
Three Cape-area veterans added to Wall of Valor at VA health center4Three local veterans showed "heroism", "meritorius service", and "courage in the face of overwhelming danger" more than 50 years ago during the Vietnam War. Their names were permanently enshrined with their fellow distinguished veterans Friday, Feb....
-
Southeast Hospital offers innovative treatment option for patients with Atrial FibrillationThe Heart Team at Southeast Hospital is the first in the region to offer a minimally invasive therapy to treat patients with atrial fibrillation (AFib) who are at risk of ischemic stroke. The device, Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage...
-
Most read 2/18/23Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemicRIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's Carnival is back. Glittery and outrageous costumes were prepared again. Samba songs were ringing out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties were flooding the streets....
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2/19/23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of Monday, Feb. 6....
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/20-23Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, City Hall Presentations n Annual Audit Report for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022 n Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SEMO Redi) Presentation- SEMO Redi Executive Team Items...
-
-
-
-
Oak Ridge FFA to host community breakfast eventThe FFA Chapter at Oak Ridge High School is hosting a community breakfast Monday, Feb. 18, to kick off FFA Week. Senior Abby Morrison, president of the chapter, said the future farmers organization has allowed her to meet a lot of people and work on...
-
National FFA Week: Morbid curiosity leads Sikeston FFA studentAngel Cox, a junior at Sikeston (Missouri) Senior High School, described herself as having a morbid curiosity. She said that's why she was excited to lead her fellow FFA classmates in studying every aspect of insects that can be found on farms and...
-
National FFA Week: Saxony Lutheran senior lends her experience to fellow FFA studentsAbagayle Britton, a senior at Saxony Lutheran High School, raises cattle on her family's third-generation farm. She said this year she will tour all over middle and Western states of the country showing two Simmental cows, named Betty and Kim K. She...
-
Crisis Intervention Team Training aims to de-escalate dangerous situations9A man has stabbed himself multiple times. He's bleeding profusely. Police are called. They approach the man. The man charges at the officers with the knife. Police shoot the man, killing him. That scenario might sound familiar if you've paid...
-
Traffic study for 'confusing' Cape Girardeau County crossing22Cape Girardeau Special Road District is asking for a traffic study of the County Road 621 and Perryville Road intersection, near Pilot House Restaurant and the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. According to statistics provided by County...
-
-
SEMO names Holigans as 2023 Friends of the University1Southeast Missouri State University alumni Harold and Hermena Holigan will be honored as the 2023 Friends of the University at the President's Council Dinner on Friday, March 24, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release,...
-
Most read 2/16/23Chateau Girardeau resident celebrates 104th birthday6Friends and family gathered Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a surprise party to help Jane Stephens celebrate her birthday. But it wasn't just any birthday -- Stephens turned 104. But she said she doesn't feel a day over 76. Stephens and the attendees...
-
Most read 2/15/23Cape Airport reaches important enplanement milestone8The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was able to reach an important enplanement milestone despite a somewhat tumultuous 2022. Airport manager Katrina Amos presented her 2022 annual report to Airport Advisory Board members Tuesday, Feb. 14. Cape...
-
Most read 2/15/23Alleged 'after-hours club' in Cape receives numerous citations4One Cape Girardeau renter has been arrested several times for allegedly operating an unlicensed after-hours club. Keith McFerren is the tenant for the building at 1621 Independence St. He has been the recipient of 13 calls for service and numerous...
-
Most read 2/13/23Acee's rebrands former Winks storesAcee's Neighborhood Market & Deli, a Paducah, Kentucky-based company, has rebranded three former Winks convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County under the "Winks by Acee's" name. The stores were acquired by Acee's in 2021 but maintained the Winks...
-
Most read 2/13/23AI search engines can now chat with us, but glitches aboundREDMOND, Wash. -- Nearly a quarter-century after Google's search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence. If it seems like...