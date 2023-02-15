Area lawmakers take a more regional approach to budget requests
We understand each community has its own identity, its own opportunities and its own challenges. There is a certain amount of community pride. And some of that is good. However, working together in a collaborative way is almost always the best path.
Last month, three Southeast Missouri lawmakers spoke at a panel discussion hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Among the topics discussed by Sen. Holly Thompson Rheder and Reps. John Voss and Jamie Burger was the approach taken by the area delegation in this year's General Assembly when it comes to securing state dollars for this part of the state.
"I think when you look at the amount of money spent in Southwest Missouri compared to our region, for example, it's an alarming difference," said Rep. Jamie Burger, now the assistant House majority floor leader.
Sen. Thompson Rehder said she and Sen. Jason Bean, who represents District 25 in the Missouri bootheel, host a regular breakfast for the Southeast Missouri delegation to discuss budget requests and other business. It's part of an effort to foster better communication among the lawmakers.
Thompson Rheder told the Southeast Missourian this group has not worked together as much in previous years or been as "decisive in our requests." That's changing.
Voss added that Southwest Missouri has been successful in working together to put their requests in a common document and receiving funds for workforce and economic development.
We're glad to see the area's legislative delegation working together. While each lawmaker has his or her own priorities for their district, many of these things overlap. At its most basic level, the additional communication should be a plus. We'll be curious to see how the approach plays out come May.
Comments
-
-
-
Column (2/14/23)Why the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home is important for Southeast MissouriA few months ago, my pastor spoke about the importance of the broader Christian Church putting its faith into action to help young women facing crisis pregnancies. Espousing pro-life views is great, but it's vital for the Church to be the Church,...
-
-
Editorial (2/13/23)Why we celebrate Valentine's DayOn Tuesday we will celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage. The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners are all favorites. But there is a powerful...
-
Here's why spending fights are getting more frequentPeople are uneasy about the debt ceiling fight. Many think it's unhealthy and a sign of poor fiscal management, and they are right. However, they should get used to it. These budget fights will keep getting more frequent and more intense. That's...
-
The doping down of women's sportsThe problem with young people today is no one teaches them history. If they knew what the East German government did to their Olympic women athletes in the 1970s and 1980s, for instance, they might understand why it's not fair for transgender women...
-
Why hard days don't always need to be fixedWe try not to sit with our pain for too long. We want to fix what hurts. I made a mistake at work last week. I owned it, listened, apologized and learned. I know I'll do better next time. Accountability is important, but when it first happened, all...
-
Editorial (2/10/23)Editorial: Cape Board of Education should tap the brakes on athletic complexThere are times for swift, decisive governmental action. Other times, though, call for officials to be deliberate, thoughtful, cautious. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education appears to have mistaken the latter for the former in regard to...
-
-
Column (2/10/23)DeSantis may be the one GOP wants now. Will this last?Imagine a popular Republican governor from an important state. Despite intense criticism from the national media, he's notched some huge policy wins that are simultaneously popular with donors, base voters and conservative intellectuals. His key...
-
-
-
Editorial (2/8/23)Chiefs, Eagles to square off Sunday in the Super BowlSunday is the big day for professional football fans. This year's Super Bowl features the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be an excellent game. The Eagles breezed through the season with a 14-3 record and faced little...
-
Editorial (2/6/23)Night to Shine is a fun event for those with special needsThere are community galas. High school proms. But you'd be hard pressed to find more joy on the faces of attendees than at Night to Shine, an annual prom-style event organized for individuals with special needs. Started in 2015 by the Tim Tebow...
-
Editorial (2/3/23)In celebration of National Catholic Schools WeekThis area has many excellent schools -- both public and private. And each is made up of dedicated educators who consider their occupation as a calling and not simply a job. In nearly every edition of the Southeast Missourian you'll find stories and...
-
-
Editorial (2/1/23)Editorial: Lawmakers should raise vote threshold, not signature requirement to amend ConstitutionOne of the top priorities this legislative session in the Missouri General Assembly is to reevaluate how the state amends its Constitution. Missouri passed Amendment 3 with 53% of the vote in November, legalizing the use and sale of recreational...
-
-
Editorial (1/30/23)Children's Arts Festival is good opportunity for students, communityThe community will have its first opportunity to see the creative work of area students this week during the First Friday Art Walk when the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri hosts its 23rd annual Children's Arts Festival. Visual and literary art...
-
Editorial (1/27/23)Birthright Cape Girardeau celebrates 50 yearsBirthright of Cape Girardeau, a not-for-profit helping women facing unplanned pregnancies, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The organization held an event on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson on the 50th anniversary...
-
Editorial (1/25/23)Local K-9 officer gets donated body armorThe Cape Girardeau Police Department reported some good news earlier this month. K-9 Yuki received donated body armor thanks to a generous donation. The dog received a bullet and stab protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a...
-
Editorial (1/23/23)Paint for a Cause organizers launch new mural campaignAaron Horrell and Barb Bailey of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau are back at it with another Paint for a Cause project. And this time they have teamed up with Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH), a not-for-profit in Oak...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.