Area lawmakers take a more regional approach to budget requests

Editorial

We understand each community has its own identity, its own opportunities and its own challenges. There is a certain amount of community pride. And some of that is good. However, working together in a collaborative way is almost always the best path.

Last month, three Southeast Missouri lawmakers spoke at a panel discussion hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce. Among the topics discussed by Sen. Holly Thompson Rheder and Reps. John Voss and Jamie Burger was the approach taken by the area delegation in this year's General Assembly when it comes to securing state dollars for this part of the state.

"I think when you look at the amount of money spent in Southwest Missouri compared to our region, for example, it's an alarming difference," said Rep. Jamie Burger, now the assistant House majority floor leader.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Sen. Thompson Rehder said she and Sen. Jason Bean, who represents District 25 in the Missouri bootheel, host a regular breakfast for the Southeast Missouri delegation to discuss budget requests and other business. It's part of an effort to foster better communication among the lawmakers.

Thompson Rheder told the Southeast Missourian this group has not worked together as much in previous years or been as "decisive in our requests." That's changing.

Voss added that Southwest Missouri has been successful in working together to put their requests in a common document and receiving funds for workforce and economic development.

We're glad to see the area's legislative delegation working together. While each lawmaker has his or her own priorities for their district, many of these things overlap. At its most basic level, the additional communication should be a plus. We'll be curious to see how the approach plays out come May.