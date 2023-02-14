Today in History
Today is Tuesday, Feb. 14, the 45th day of 2023. There are 326 days left in the year. This is Valentine's Day.
Today's Highlight in History:
In 1989, Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini called on Muslims to kill Salman Rushdie, author of "The Satanic Verses," a novel condemned as blasphemous.
On this date:
In 1876, inventors Alexander Graham Bell and Elisha Gray applied separately for patents related to the telephone. (The U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled Bell the rightful inventor.)
In 1912, Arizona became the 48th state of the Union as President William Howard Taft signed a proclamation.
In 1913, labor leader Jimmy Hoffa was born in Brazil, Ind.; college football coach Woody Hayes was born in Clifton, Ohio; sports broadcaster Mel Allen was born in Birmingham, Ala.
In 1924, the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. of New York was formally renamed International Business Machines Corp., or IBM.
In 1929, the "St. Valentine's Day Massacre" took place in a Chicago garage as seven rivals of Al Capone's gang were gunned down.
In 1945, during World War II, British and Canadian forces reached the Rhine River in Germany.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding's "Respect" at Atlantic Records in New York.
In 1984, 6-year-old Stormie Jones became the world's first heart-liver transplant recipient when the surgery was performed at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Ten years ago: Double-amputee Olympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria, South Africa; he was later convicted of murder and is serving a 13-year prison term.
Five years ago: A gunman identified as a former student opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, killing 17 people in the nation's deadliest school shooting since the attack in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years earlier. (Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October 2021 and was sentenced in November 2022 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
One year ago: The Kremlin signaled it was ready to keep talking with the West about security grievances that led to the Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its neighbor within days. (Russia would invade Ukraine less than a week later.) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who paralyzed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country's COVID-19 restrictions.
Today's birthdays: Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 81. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 80. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 79. Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 76. TV personality Pat O'Brien is 75. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 75. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 72. Actor Ken Wahl is 66. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 64. Actor Meg Tilly is 63. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 63. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 62. Actor Sakina Jaffrey is 61. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 60. Actor Zach Galligan is 59. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 56. Actor Simon Pegg is 53. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 51. Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 51. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 51. Actor Danai Gurira is 45. Actor Matt Barr is 39. Actor Stephanie Leonidas is 39. Actor Jake Lacy is 37. Actor Tiffany Thornton is 37. Actor Brett Dier is 33. Actor Freddie Highmore is 31.
-
Local officials say state statutes make work difficultLocal officials say numerous state statutes leave law enforcement in the lurch. Mark Welker, Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, and Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau Police Department chief, spoke before the Cape Girardeau City Council during a...
-
Rep. Jason Smith voices concerns on ChinaSoutheast Missouri congressman Jason Smith is adding his voice to those seeking action toward China in the wake of the recent discovery of Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over U.S. territory. Biden administration officials, according to CNN,...
-
Second annual Mardi Gras Ball for Life to benefit Cape Girardeau maternity homeCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri (CCSOMO) will have its second annual Mardi Gras Ball for Life on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event will start at 6 p.m. Activities for the night include dinner, Mardi...
-
Cape Girardeau County GOP chairman looks ahead at Republican presidential fieldMatt Henson, Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee chairman, said Monday, Feb. 13, the period between now and the GOP's 2024 nominating convention is a "lifetime" in politics. Associates of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley have...
-
Poplar Bluff officials investigating shooting involving police officerPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. Further details have emerged as the investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting last week. An autopsy performed Friday, Feb. 10, revealed the subject, 30-year-old Michael R. Johnson of Poplar Bluff, had severe...
-
-
Acee's rebrands former Winks storesAcee's Neighborhood Market & Deli, a Paducah, Kentucky-based company, has rebranded three former Winks convenience stores in Cape Girardeau County under the "Winks by Acee's" name. The stores were acquired by Acee's in 2021 but maintained the Winks...
-
Local News 2/13/23High School Percussion Ensemble clinic beats its way to River CampusFor those who follow the popular adage "March to the beat of your own drummer", there will be plenty to choose from at the Percussion Ensemble Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. Ensembles from...
-
AI search engines can now chat with us, but glitches aboundREDMOND, Wash. -- Nearly a quarter-century after Google's search engine began to reshape how we use the internet, big tech companies are racing to revamp a familiar web tool into a gateway to a new form of artificial intelligence. If it seems like...
-
UK company acquires Jackson's Vintage Software for $40 millionAuction Technology Group, based in London has purchased Vintage Software LLC at 100 S. High St. in uptown Jackson, for $40 million, Auction Technology announced in a Feb. 7 statement. Micky McQuade is CEO of Vintage Software, which trades as...
-
-
-
-
Remembering the first Super BowlCape Girardeau resident John Piepho remembers well watching on TV the first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers, on Jan. 15, 1967. Piepho had moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in June 1964, and was in the community when the inaugural...
-
PD officials make case for pay increases8The Cape Girardeau City Council hosted a more than 90-minute study session focused on public safety Thursday, Feb. 9. At the session both Cape Girardeau Police Department chief Wes Blair and assistant chief Adam Glueck made the case before council...
-
Disc golf starter sets donated to Cape libraryFor disc golf newbies in the Cape Girardeau area, the tee box has moved to the Cape Girardeau Library. Or at least, that's where a new hobby just might begin. The region's disc golf lovers want to make sure everyone in the region has a chance to try...
-
Jackson author's first short story focuses on friendsBrad Friese of Jackson will debut his first short story, "Power Squad : Water" after Valentine's day. Friese is an avid anime watcher and enjoys creative writing. Writing the short story, based loosely off of the show "Avatar: the Last AirBender",...
-
Man gets prison on firearm charge1Mark A. Brand, 33, who was arrested and charged by police after a high-speed pursuit in October 2019, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for the offense of felon in possession of a firearm. According to a news release issued by...
-
-
Cape Girardeau's 2022 hotel-motel tax receipts increasingHotel-motel tax receipts were way up in 2022 as Cape Girardeau's youth sports market continued to drive tourism. Brenda Newbern, director of VisitCape, and John Echimovich, vice president of operations for MidAmerica Hotels, said the hospitality...
-
Cape Girardeau Fire Department receives better ISO rating, lowers premiums for homeowners12Cape Girardeau Fire Department received a higher rating from Insurance Services Office in a September 2022 survey, potentially lowering insurance premiums for residents. Chief Randy Morris Jr. said via a news release Wednesday, Feb. 8, that the...
-
Most read 2/10/23Editorial: Cape Board of Education should tap the brakes on athletic complex10There are times for swift, decisive governmental action. Other times, though, call for officials to be deliberate, thoughtful, cautious. Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education appears to have mistaken the latter for the former in regard to...
-
Jackson roadway lighting on front burner3Jackson's Board of Aldermen is expecting an update soon from Strickland Engineering on design and cost estimates for a long-discussed project to illuminate part of the main roadway into the Cape Girardeau County seat. "The council wants to light the...
-
Planning key to preparing for earthquakes, local emergency coordinator says1Jim Watkins said the best thing Southeast Missourians can do to prepare for a possible earthquake is "make a plan." Monday, Feb. 6, quakes in southeastern Europe and southwestern Asia have killed more than 21,000 people as of presstime. Almost...
-
Winter Dance Collection set for next week at River CampusThe Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance will present Winter Dance Collection next week at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. There will be four performances 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18, and 2...
-
High School Art Exhibition opens this weekend at CrispExhibiting Excellence, the 45th annual High School Art Exhibition, opens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. The exhibit will feature art from 11th and 12th grade students from 20 schools...
-
Immaculate Conception to hold 35th annual Spring Fling next monthImmaculate Conception School in Jackson will hold its Spring Fling Dinner Auction on Saturday, March 11, in the school gym. This year's theme is "Go WILD!" This is the 35th annual fundraiser for the school. The event includes dinner, raffles, games,...
-
Photo Gallery 2/10/23A Night To Shine 2023
-
Most read 2/10/23Dems attack suburban homeowners4If you've worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you're under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are fighting local zoning laws in order to build...
-
ALDI in Jackson given more time for signage by city4Jackson city officials this week voted to extend the time limit for ALDI Inc. to install two 75-square-foot signs for a planned grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. On May 16, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved a special-use permit that was set...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves next phase of Minnesota/74 intersection upgradesCape Girardeau City Council members paved the way for Minnesota Avenue and Highway 74 intersection improvements with the unanimous approval of a first reading of an ordinance at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The ordinance authorizes the city to...
-
-
-
Galentine's Day event this Sunday at Scout HallValentine's Day is just around the corner, but the gals come first and so does Galentine's Day. A Galentine's Day brunch and shopping event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb 12, at Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau....
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Monday, Jan. 30, meeting n Approval of minutes of Monday, Feb. 6, meeting Communications/reports other selected...
-
Most read 2/8/23Cape city, school officials still working on new pool costs17Despite both the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approving the operating agreement for Jefferson Elementary School Pool that extends to Dec. 31, neither group has updated estimates for operating...
-
Most read 2/8/23Big River Communications sold to Illinois company10Peoria, Illinois-based i3 Broadband is acquiring Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, according to a Tuesday, Feb. 7, news release. Included in the purchase is Big River's wholly owned broadband subsidiary, Circle Fiber which has been...