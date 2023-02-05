Schools across Southeast Missouri helping families keep children safe

Saxony Lutheran High School, Cape Girardeau Middle School, Chaffee Public Schools, Immanuel Lutheran School, and others across Southeast Missouri have launched a platform called Parent ProTech to staff and families. The platform was built in Southeast Missouri to help people navigate technology to keep children safe.

There are several dangers that children face while online, including:

Cyberbullying: Children can be victims of bullying and harassment through social media, messaging apps, and online gaming platforms.

Online predators: Children can be targeted by individuals who use the internet to groom and exploit them.

Inappropriate content: Children may accidentally or intentionally come across content that is inappropriate, violent, or sexually explicit.

Addiction: Children can become addicted to the internet and social media, which can impact their mental health and overall well-being.

Privacy concerns: Children can share personal information online, which can be used for identity theft or to compromise their safety.

It is important for parents to educate their children about the dangers of the internet and to supervise their online activity.

Parent ProTech helps families navigate platforms so that they can have an understanding of these and also put parental controls in place for added protections.