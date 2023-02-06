Night to Shine is a fun event for those with special needs
There are community galas. High school proms. But you'd be hard pressed to find more joy on the faces of attendees than at Night to Shine, an annual prom-style event organized for individuals with special needs.
Started in 2015 by the Tim Tebow Foundation, Night to Shine is a first-class event complete with limo rides, red carpet entrances, paparazzi photography, food and music. Each attendee is honored with a crown or tiara. As Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow likes to say, they have the crowning ceremony because that's how God sees each of them -- kings and queens.
In Southeast Missouri, there are two churches hosting Night to Shine events Friday, Feb. 10. One will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson with the other at Cape First Church in Sikeston, Missouri. The galas are open to those with special needs age 14 and older.
After starting with 44 churches in its inaugural year, Night to Shine has grown to 611 churches worldwide. We've covered it in previous years, and the photos of attendees enjoying the night are priceless. If you're not familiar with it, check out the photo gallery below.
If you know someone who would enjoy attending or would like to volunteer, reach out to St. Paul Lutheran in Jackson or Cape First in Sikeston. A special note of thanks to the churches and volunteers who help make the evening possible. It's a special night for the attendees and their families, and a wonderful example of showing the love of Christ.
