Cape Girardeau County tax liens January 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during January are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

* Hardware Resources Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Sassy Sisters Diner LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* VF Outdoor LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Culligan Sales Company, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Just Horsin Around LLC, IRS

* Larry A. Roose, IRS

* Guardian Land Group Inc., IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Russell J. Huber, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Freddie L. Sanders, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Academy of Dancearts Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Christopher A. Lix, IRS

* Sonjay J. Fonn, IRS

* Engineered Audio International LLC, IRS (2)