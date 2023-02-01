For release immediately, with photo

February 1, 2023

DARBY FINANCIAL REPRESENTIVE OF THE MONTH

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Kelly Darby of Union, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was named District Representative of the Month for January. Darby has been with Modern Woodmen since November 2010.

Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to 730,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or call the agency office at 573-701-0163.

END