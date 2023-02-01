Editorial: Lawmakers should raise vote threshold, not signature requirement to amend Constitution
One of the top priorities this legislative session in the Missouri General Assembly is to reevaluate how the state amends its Constitution.
Missouri passed Amendment 3 with 53% of the vote in November, legalizing the use and sale of recreational marijuana. The state's Constitution is now 253 pages long, of which 39 pages are dedicated to marijuana. Whether you agreed with the main point of the amendment, it was poorly written, murky and full of problematic clauses.
This is not the only ill-considered topic that has come before voters through the initiative petition amendment process. Some of these petitions emerged because the legislature refused to take on the difficult issues. But ultimately, the inaction was an action.
There's good reason to have a process that allows for citizen-led ballot initiatives, even if sometimes we may not agree with the outcomes. But when you're making changes to a foundational document like the state's Constitution, should a simple majority vote be enough?
Amendment 3 should be the poster child for what not to do. Adding 39 pages of vague and confusing language to the state Constitution is not good government.
State Rep. Jamie Burger (R-148), the assistant majority floor leader, told the Southeast Missourian that Missouri's Constitution has been amended 60 times since 1945 whereas the U.S. Constitution has only been amended 17 times since 1791. He said the outside influences on the state affecting the initiative petition process are "alarming".
So how do we move forward?
Current law requires signatures equal to 8% of votes cast for governor in Missouri's eight congressional districts to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot. To change a state law, 5% in six districts is required. Only a simply majority is needed to pass.
Some have suggested there should be a more stringent requirement to get an initiative on the ballot. This is not a good approach, because it would in effect suppress citizen engagement and diminish important deliberation. While we believe most things should be done through our elected representatives, there should be a reasonable process for citizens to place issues before voters. The current requirement for getting amendments on the ballot is fair.
A more thoughtful option appears to be a proposal from House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson (R-117), which would keep the current signature levels in place but increases the vote requirement for passage to 60%.
A simple majority vote is too low of a threshold to change the state Constitution. We believe there should be more consensus to warrant a change of our state's most important document.
We're still early in the process and much is to be debated. Ultimately, voters will have the final say on this issue. Should the General Assembly come to an agreement this legislative session, the issue will face voters in 2024.
We hope lawmakers take a measured approach to this issue that allows for important citizen engagement while raising the standard for changing the state's Constitution.
Comments
-
Column (1/31/23)The differences between Biden, Trump document trovesFormer President Donald Trump for now certainly seems to have had more documents labeled "classified" at Mar-a-Lago in Florida than did President Joe Biden at his various homes in Delaware. Yet otherwise, the comparisons between the two cases,...
-
-
Editorial (1/30/23)Children's Arts Festival is good opportunity for students, communityThe community will have its first opportunity to see the creative work of area students this week during the First Friday Art Walk when the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri hosts its 23rd annual Children's Arts Festival. Visual and literary art...
-
Column (1/30/23)Biden's lost docs and losing warIt's a stretch, but I think I know the real reason the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. We've been told for months that the DOJ ordered a search of Donald Trump's home in Florida because he was not turning over a bunch of classified documents to the National...
-
Column (1/28/23)Republicans can't be intermittent fiscal hawksAfter a hiatus during the Trump years, Republicans are back in the mood for fiscal probity. It's very strange not to seriously pursue a deeply held goal when you have unified control of Washington, then to insist on trying to achieve much of it in...
-
Column (1/28/23)Why would Republicans rule out Social Security and Medicare reform?If you follow policy debates long enough, arguments you never thought you'd hear can become key components of the two parties' policy platforms. That's certainly the case when it comes to some Republicans and their new "never touch Social Security...
-
-
Column (1/27/23)Spendaholic politicians destroying your economic futureMost people don't lie awake at night worried about the national debt. Unfortunately, that includes President Joe Biden and the spendaholic Democrats in Congress. They should be worried. Frankly, so should you, no matter what your politics. Economics...
-
Editorial (1/27/23)Birthright Cape Girardeau celebrates 50 yearsBirthright of Cape Girardeau, a not-for-profit helping women facing unplanned pregnancies, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The organization held an event on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson on the 50th anniversary...
-
Column (1/26/23)National debt reflects a nation that has lost its wayAs tensions about raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling build, the headline that should be flashing in front of every American is that our country is not working. Nothing is going to get fixed -- really fixed -- until we come clean about...
-
Column (1/26/23)Biden should admit to mistakes in documents scandalThere's an understandable compulsion in the media and among Democrats to emphasize the differences between Joe Biden's classified documents scandal and Donald Trump's. The two cases are different in many important respects. The most significant is...
-
Editorial (1/25/23)Local K-9 officer gets donated body armorThe Cape Girardeau Police Department reported some good news earlier this month. K-9 Yuki received donated body armor thanks to a generous donation. The dog received a bullet and stab protective vest through Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a...
-
Column (1/25/23)DeSantis is right on African American studiesFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands accused of a long parade of horribles to which has now been added a new count -- allegedly opposing the teaching of African American history. Florida rejected the College Board's pilot Advanced Placement African...
-
Column (1/24/23)Mexico is not really an American friendLeft-wing Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recently praised a visiting President Joe Biden: "Just imagine: There are 40 million Mexicans in the United States -- 40 million who were born here in Mexico, (or) who are the children of...
-
Editorial (1/23/23)Paint for a Cause organizers launch new mural campaignAaron Horrell and Barb Bailey of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau are back at it with another Paint for a Cause project. And this time they have teamed up with Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship (MVTH), a not-for-profit in Oak...
-
-
Editorial (1/20/23)SADI receives top grant via Chick-fil-A True Inspiration AwardsSEMO Alliance for Disability Independence was the S. Truett Cathy honoree for the True Inspiration Awards last month, a nationwide honor that came with a $350,000 grant. The organization knew it was to receive one of the awards, which was to come...
-
Editorial (1/18/23)Jackson Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual dinnerMore than 500 people attended the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Friday night where business and education leaders were celebrated. Julie Rushing received the R.A. Fulenwider Award. Among her contributions, Rushing has been a leader...
-
Editorial (1/17/23)Editorial Board: Rep. Jason Smith named chairman of powerful Ways and Means CommitteeU.S. Rep. Jason Smith has quickly made a name for himself in the House of Representatives. Now, the Salem, Missouri, native is one of the most powerful members in Congress. Smith, 42, was recently named chairman of the influential Ways and Means...
-
-
Editorial (1/13/23)Local events serve as reminder of King's character, service to othersMonday is observed as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Several events will take place in the coming days to celebrate the civil rights leader. A donation drive will be held from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Osage Centre and Shawnee Park...
-
-
Editorial (1/9/23)Local governments taking steps on recreational marijuana sales taxLocal government bodies are taking steps to levy additional taxes on recreational marijuana sales following the November statewide vote to legalize the sale and use. Constitutional Amendment 3 narrowly passed Nov. 8 with 53% saying "yes", though...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.