Today in History
Today is Wednesday, Feb. 8, the 39th day of 2023. There are 332 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 8, 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots was beheaded at Fotheringhay Castle in England after she was implicated in a plot to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I.
On this date:
In 1693, a charter was granted for the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg in the Virginia Colony.
In 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was incorporated.
In 1922, President Warren G. Harding had a radio installed in the White House.
In 1924, the first execution by gas in the United States took place at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City as Gee Jon, a Chinese immigrant convicted of murder, was put to death.
In 1952, Queen Elizabeth II proclaimed her accession to the British throne following the death of her father, King George VI.
In 1960, work began on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles.
In 1965, Eastern Air Lines Flight 663, a DC-7, crashed shortly after takeoff from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport; all 84 people on board were killed. The Supremes' record "Stop! In the Name of Love!" was released by Motown.
In 1968, three Black students were killed in a confrontation between demonstrators and highway patrolmen at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg in the wake of protests over a whites-only bowling alley.
In 1971, NASDAQ, the world's first electronic stock exchange, held its first trading day.
In 1973, Senate leaders named seven members of a select committee to investigate the Watergate scandal, including its chairman, Democrat Sam J. Ervin of North Carolina.
In 2007, model, actor and tabloid sensation Anna Nicole Smith died in Hollywood, Florida, at age 39 of an accidental drug overdose.
In 2020, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old U.S. citizen who'd been diagnosed with the coronavirus had died on Feb. 5 in Wuhan; it was apparently the first American fatality from the virus.
Ten years ago: A massive storm packing hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions began sweeping through the Northeast, dumping nearly 2 feet of snow on New England and knocking out power to more than a half a million customers.
Five years ago: The federal government stumbled into a shutdown that would end by morning, its second in less than a month, as rogue Senate Republicans blocked a speedy vote on a massive, bipartisan, budget-busting spending deal. For the second time in a week, the Dow Jones industrials plunged by more than 1,000 points as a sell-off in the stock market deepened. Hundreds of thousands lined the streets of Philadelphia as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl victory with a parade.
One year ago: Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness for any "grievous faults" in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany. "The Power of the Dog" topped the 2022 Oscar nominations with 10. (It would go on to win just one, best director for Jane Campion.)
Today's birthdays: Composer-conductor John Williams is 91. Broadcast journalist Ted Koppel is 83. Actor Nick Nolte is 82. Comedian Robert Klein is 81. Actor-rock musician Creed Bratton is 80. Singer Ron Tyson is 75. Actor Brooke Adams is 74. Actor Mary Steenburgen is 70. Author John Grisham is 68. Retired NBA All-Star and College Basketball Hall of Famer Marques Johnson is 67. Actor Henry Czerny is 64. Rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) is 62. Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lisa P. Jackson is 61. Movie producer Toby Emmerich is 60. Actor Missy Yager is 55. Actor Mary McCormack is 54. Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning is 53. Actor Susan Misner is 52. Dance musician Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (Daft Punk) is 49. Actor Seth Green is 49. Actor Joshua Morrow is 49. Rock musician Phoenix (Linkin Park) is 46. Actor William Jackson Harper is 43. Actor Jim Parrack is 42. Folk singer-musician Joey Ryan (Milk Carton Kids) is 41. Actor-comedian Cecily Strong is 39. Rock musician Jeremy Davis is 38. Hip-hop artist Anderson.Paak is 37. Actor Ryan Pinkston is 35. NBA star Klay Thompson is 33. Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton is 33. Actor Karle Warren is 31.
-
Cape city, school officials are uncertain of new pool costsDespite both the Cape Girardeau City Council and Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approving the operating agreement for Jefferson Elementary School Pool that extends to Dec. 31, neither group has updated estimates for operating...
-
Three Hearts Foundation to host second annual Infertility GalaThree Hearts Foundation will host its second annual Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The gala will raise money for couples needing in vitro fertilization treatments to start a family. The event will consist of a...
-
Big River Communications sold to Illinois companyPeoria, Illinois-based i3 Broadband is acquiring Cape Girardeau-based Big River Communications, according to a Tuesday, Feb. 7, news release. Included in the purchase is Big River's wholly owned broadband subsidiary, Circle Fiber which has been...
-
Abused dog Pepper adopted by familyPepper, a Labrador retriever mix, has found a new home almost a year after surviving physical abuse from her former owner. Julie Jennings and her sons, Colby and Lucas, adopted Pepper on Monday, Jan. 30. "She's doing perfect," Jennings said. "She's...
-
Stoddard County woman guilty to trying to sell machine gun conversion devicesA Stoddard County, Missouri, woman pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 6, to selling devices that turn AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic machine guns. Sidney Brianne Scowden, 41, faces four counts: one count of conspiracy to transfer a...
-
Perryville veterans memorial lauds new state suicide hotlineRae Lynn Munoz, executive director of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, said the state's new suicide prevention website unveiled Feb. 1, mogovchallenge.com, will be a welcome resource. "Post traumatic stress disorder is almost an...
-
Sikeston man arrested after standoff facing multiple assault, weapons chargesSIKESTON, Mo. A Sikeston man is in custody and faces multiple felony charges following a standoff with police early Monday, Feb. 6, in Sikeston. Philip Joshua Swift, 37, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault-special victim; one...
-
Cape Girardeau on 'best cities for football fans' listWith the Super Bowl about to kick off Sunday, Feb. 12, personal finance website WalletHub says Cape Girardeau ranks No. 117 out of 249 U.S. cities measured in terms of "best cities for football fans." Cities included in the survey have at least one...
-
-
Missouri students invited to participate in MoDOT's No MOre Trash! contestMissouri Department of Transportation has created an educational contest for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The "Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free" trash-can decorating contest is part of the organization's annual No MOre Trash!...
-
Bridal show returns to Cape GirardeauThe Love and Romance Bridal Show is back later this month. The expo will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Guests will need to purchase a ticket for the expo from Rental Land Special Events or at the...
-
Cape airport design-build agreement moves forward1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve the first reading of a design-build agreement for the new terminal construction project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The 69-page contract is...
-
Jackson to replace another bridgeThe City of Jackson, which saw completion of Hubble Ford Bridge in July and expects its West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalks initiative to be finished next month, is about to embark on its third bridge project in the just a year. Jackson's Board of...
-
Jason Smith laments 'fiscal insanity' as Biden prepares SOTU speech16Southeast Missourian GOP congressman Jason Smith, new chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, has a four-word message on the current debt ceiling crisis for President Joe Biden, as the latter is set to deliver his State of the Union...
-
Operations agreement for Jefferson Pool approved by Cape City Council4Cape Girardeau City Councils members voted unanimously to formally approve the operations agreement for Jefferson Pool with the Cape Girardeau School District, as part of the consent agenda at their meeting Monday, Feb. 6. The Board of Education...
-
Local doctor/author pens book to help 'Fix Your BS'"Fix Your BS (Belief Systems)", local author Dr. Greg Pursley's latest book, was released Jan 15. It has been nine years since Pursley debuted his first book, "A New Kind of Normal", which told the story of his son being born with dwarfism and how...
-
Cape man sentenced to prison for sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for sex crimes involving two children. According to a release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Timothy Meding, 56, was convicted of first-degree statutory rape...
-
Patching project to close portion of North Main Street in CapeThe northbound lane in the 100 block of North Main Street in Cape Girardeau will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 9, for street patching as a result of a municipal water project. Nicolette Brennan, city public information officer, said in a release...
-
Ste. Genevieve's Cave Vineyard offering wine tasting event2Cave Vineyard & Distillery in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, is hosting Romance the Grapes on Saturday, Feb. 11 just before Valentine's Day. Guests will be able to learn about Missouri grapes and winemaking, and will get to taste wine. This will...
-
I-55 in Cape Co. reduced for bridge inspectionsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge inspections. According to a MoDOT news release, the inspections will take place...
-
Local News 2/6/23Century-old engineering marvel revisited at Cape Girardeau Chamber's First Friday Coffee4Attendees at Friday, Feb. 3's Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee braved frigid temperatures to step back in time to hear about a vital period in Southeast Missouri history. In remarks titled "Flood Control and Drainage", W....
-
Local News 2/6/23Author to discuss book 'Sgt. Dinwiddie's War' at Jackson libraryLocal author Terry H. Irwin will discuss his research and writing of his book "Sgt. Dinwiddie's War: B-17s, POWs and the Belgian Underground in World War II" from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson. Sgt. Don...
-
Most read 2/6/23Car wash to occupy former Sunny Hill property11Club Car Wash has purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Paul and Marilyn Schnare operated Sunny Hill for 30 years on 1.6 acres until its closure in the spring of 2022. The company...
-
-
Project Homecoming -- a lifelong dedication1Most people may not know the name Tom Seematter, but many have seen his dot drawing of The Three Soldiers -- the bronze statue that is part of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. -- hanging in a courthouse or school. Seematter, 74, who...
-
US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover debris16WASHINGTON (AP) The United States on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America and became the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and...
-
Fate of former Broadway Theatre still murky12As the City of Cape Girardeau moves forward with efforts to demolish the historic -- and condemned -- former Broadway Theatre in downtown Cape Girardeau, one fundraiser said she has investors who can save it. The facility's board of directors have...
-
Most read 2/4/23New book to revisit wrongful conviction in Lawless murder caseA new book examining the injustice that sent Josh Kezer to prison for the 1992 murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless will be published in May. Kezer, who was charged with Lawless' murder in March of 1993, was exonerated in 2009 with a rare "actual...
-
Most read 2/2/23Proposal to bring I-29 to Cape Girardeau11A 31-page proposal by Cape Girardeau resident Carl D. Armstrong to extend Interstate 29 southeast to Cape Girardeau will be heard formally Wednesday, Feb. 15, by members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning organization. From its southern terminus,...
-
Most read 2/2/23Kennett High School nurse arrested for alleged statutory rape of studentKENNETT, Mo. A Kennett woman has been arrested following the discovery by Kennett police she was allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student at Kennett High School, where she is employed as a school nurse. Candice Elizabeth Johnson, 26,...
-
Most read 2/1/23Cape Girardeau restaurant institution Hamburger Express to close this weekend12Marilyn Gilmore remembers vividly when she and husband Joe Gilmore Jr. opened Hamburger Express 35 years ago. "On Sept. 14, 1988, [President] Ronald Reagan came to Cape Girardeau [and] that's the very month we opened," Marilyn said. "The president's...
-
Most read 2/1/23Cape Girardeau police help save missing person9Cape Girardeau Police Department officers rescued a missing person from a potentially fatal situation Friday, Jan. 27. Law enforcement were investigating a vehicle in a field near Interstate 55 when three officers found an elderly man who suffered...
-
Most read 1/31/23SoutheastHEALTH to merge with Mercy8Competitor will become partner as SoutheastHEALTH president and chief executive officer Ken Bateman announced Monday, Jan. 30, the organization will merge with the Mercy system. According to a release, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent...