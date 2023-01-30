Rubina Mirza joins Cape Cardiology Group

Rubina A. Mirza, MD, has joined Cape Cardiology Group, Saint Francis Healthcare has announced.

Mirza, a native of Pakistan, has 18 years of experience as an interventional cardiologist.

The hospital system reported Mirza will primarily see patients at Saint Francis Clinic Dexter and at Piedmont Physician Associates.

