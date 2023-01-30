Shelly Kaiser named retail director of Jackson Chamber

Shelly Kaiser has been named retail and membership director of Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce effective Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Kaiser most recently served as Alliance Bank mortgage loan originator and won the chamber's WIN Woman of the Year Award in January 2022.

"We are excited to add Shelly to our staff as she has been a dedicated Jackson chamber supporter as well as city supporter for a very long time [and] she'll be great representation for our region," said Brian Gerau, CEO of the Jackson Chamber.

Kaiser succeeds Jen Berti, who relocated out of the area last summer.

