Prayer 1-27-23
O God, may we be anxious for nothing, instead putting our trust in you. Amen.
A seat at the table - bringing state dollars home to southeast Missouri1Life is often about competition. The notion is true not only in sports but when it comes to divvying up state revenues among Missouri's 114 counties. Lawmakers from Southeast Missouri say other parts of the Show Me State are getting greater slices...
A Joyful Heart: Local comedian explodes into viral consciousnessA bald man in a blue shirt sits at the head of a conference table, surrounded by coworkers when a woman walks in. You hear her before you see her. "Excuse me, is there a Craig in here? Craig!? Is that YOU? CRAIG?!" the woman says. Well, she doesn't...
Activist targets gun violence in MissouriMissouri is among the deadliest states for gun violence in the U.S. Cape Girardeau County is among the deadliest counties in Missouri for gun violence, per capita. According to a report from the Missouri Chamber of Commerce titled "Safer Missouri...
Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped1Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Scott County. Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety's fire and public safety divisions responded to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/30/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 26, meeting Communications/ reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Flu, gonorrhea 'concerning' in Cape Girardeau County5Incidences of flu "probably" will set a record in Missouri this season, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center assistant director Autumn Grim told PHC's Board of Trustees on Tuesday, Jan. 24. A total of 100,863 influenza cases have been seen...
Recalling the genocide of the HolocaustIt has been more than 77 years since Allied forces liberated Nazi Germany's concentration and death camps in 1945, a genocide that cumulatively claimed the lives of untold so-called "enemies" of the Third Reich, including an estimated 6 million...
Woodland High School considering schedule change for 2023-20243MARBLE HILL, Mo. Woodland High School is considering a change in its daily schedule for the 2023-2024 school year. Currently, high school students have seven classes per year, each meeting every day for approximately 45 minutes. The proposed...
Cape Girardeau authors debut novel explores young Black boys life in early 1970s1Cape Girardeau resident and local educator Joseph Moore has debuted his book, "The Call of Jeremiah McGill". The book was published by Gatekeeper Press on Jan. 11. Amazon is calling it the top new release of historical Christian children's fiction....
Nell Holcomb students learn career options through JAG programThe journey through middle school can feel like walking through a mine field, and the students at Nell Holcomb Middle School had to do just that metaphorically, at least. At the beginning of the current school year, Corey Campbell, the Jobs for...
It's Cold Outside craft fair benefits cancer patientsThe fifth annual It's Cold Outside ... So Come on Inside craft fair is happening Feb. 4. Local vendors and crafters will be have there wares for sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free. Proceeds from the...
Events mark return of bald eagles to areaThe Missouri Department of Conservation is celebrating the return of bald eagles to Mingo National Wildlife Refuge, Duck Creek Conservation Area and Lake Wappapello. Eagle Days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at Puxico Activity Center...
'The Fierce Urgency of Now' SEMO celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. at annual Celebration Dinner2Southeast Missouri State University held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Show Me Center. Kendra Neely-Gage, the event's keynote speaker and a SEMO alum, spoke on the evening's theme: "Coming...
Cape Girardeau's Codefi among 19 state awardees of workforce training grantsCape Girardeau's Codefi Foundation on Rural Innovation is among 19 organizations receiving a total of $30 million from American Rescue Plan Act monies in the form of workforce training grants. Administered by the state Department of Economic...
Cape Girardeau schools superintendent goes on adventure to create newest snow day video4The 2023 version of Cape Girardeau School District's snow day video debuted Wednesday, Jan. 25, and this iteration departs from previous videos. Superintendent Neil Glass, who announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23, stars in the much-anticipated...
Cape Girardeau school board approves first phase of athletic complex construction7On Monday, Jan, 23, in a 5-2 vote, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education approved the first phase of construction for an athletic complex on the Central High School campus at a cost not to exceed $2.6 million. Board members Paul Cairns and Veronica...
Cape Girardeau Police Department receives Highway Patrol grantsThe Cape Girardeau Police Department could receive more than $27,000 in reimbursement funds for overtime expenses from the state Highway Patrol. The grants were accepted through a unanimous vote from Cape Girardeau City Council members as part of...
Cape Girardeau City Council appoints members to 2 local boardsCape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to appoint three residents to two local boards, Ed Thompson was selected to fill the Public Library Board of Trustees vacancy created by John Voss' resignation earlier this year. Voss won the...
Jackson woman arrested in stolen firearms caseCape Girardeau County authorities have charged a Jackson woman in connection with firearm thefts from a residence in the county. According to Sgt. Cody Windbigler of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Aaliyah Hampton, 18, is facing two counts...
Jackson man charged with drug, firearm crimesA Jackson man has been charged with two crimes after Jackson police served a search warrant at his residence. According to Jackson Police Department, Aaron Wallace, 44, has been charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor possession...
Several thousand left without power after snow TuesdaySeveral thousand customers were without power in Bollinger and Perry counties in Southeast Missouri on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after snow blanketed the region Tuesday night, Jan. 24. Citizens Electric Corp. reported Wednesday that 1,700 residents in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/26/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Monday, Jan. 23, meeting Communications/ reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Local News 1/25/23Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass announces retirement6Neil Glass, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, has announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. In a letter to the school district, Glass said he informed the Cape Girardeau Board of Education of his...
Local News 1/25/23Big fundraising source for Mac's Mission coming to end2In April 2011, Rochelle Steffen rescued a pit bull puppy, not knowing she would start a legacy with Mac's Mission. But that mission will be getting more difficult when a major source of donations ends next month. The Jackson-based organization helps...
Most read 1/24/23Lawmaker again does not include Cape Girardeau County in 'historic region' bill11Many of us have had a mistake called to our attention and we promise to rectify the situation. Sometimes those corrections don't get made, though. GOP state Rep. Dave Griffith of Jefferson City left out Cape Girardeau County in a bill last year...
Most read 1/23/23Magnolia Soap and Bath to open in Cape Girardeau2Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. will open its first Missouri location Friday, Jan. 27, with a 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 108, in Cape Girardeau. Giveaways, door prizes and fun for kids will be held until 6 p.m. that day,...
Most read 1/22/23Social media report of armed man at Walmart turns out to be toy gun found in vehicle4A social media post from Saturday, Jan. 21, contended an armed man had been seen entering the Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. A post from Cape Girardeau Police Department painted a starkly different scenario: An orange toy gun had been...
Most read 1/21/23Missouri inmates remove sink, climb through wall to freedom1FARMINGTON, Mo. Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis, on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis...
Most read 1/21/23Cape PD officers arrest Illinois suspect crossing state line1Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel apprehended a wanted suspect following a call from an Illinois law enforcement agency Friday, Jan. 20. Just before noon, CGPD dispatchers received a call from the Alexander County (Illinois) Sheriff's...