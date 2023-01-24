*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County tax liens January 2023

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during December are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

* Edgewater Glass Co Inc., IRS (2)

* Preferred Maintenance Inc., IRS (2)

* JJM Enterprises Inc, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Jeffry D. Hankins, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Immunotec Research Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Deborah A. Seeger, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Seeger Farms LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Junebug LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Michael D. DeRossett, Missouri Department of Revenue

* True Color Investments LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue

* April L. Harris, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Southeast Snacks Inc., IRS (3)

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

* Kimberly Renae Luttrull, Missouri Department of Revenue

* Bronz Ur Buns Tanning Salon, Missouri Department of Revenue

* DS Services of American Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue

* Flyway Feather Merchants LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue